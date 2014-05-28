Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 7/27/10 Season 2 Episode 8

Pre-show notes:
– Here’s a link to this week’s episode on Hulu and on WWE’s YouTube channel.
– If you missed our NXT season 1 recap, you can catch up on that here. The seven season 2 episodes before this one can be found here here. The kissing contest is next week, so make sure you’re caught up before then.
– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
– Get everyone you know involved in discussing four-year-old game show wrestling episodes by sharing the column:
Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 2, episode 8, originally aired on July 27, 2010.
How is it that Alex Riley was at his best during NXT? Did he suffer some sort of brain injury whilst hanging out with the Miz. (I heard he used to hang out with the Miz; I don’t know if he talks about it.) As a matter of fact, did both of them get a brain injury that caused them to get worse over the last three years? Did the two of them have a glue sniffing contest after Wrestlemania 27?
He absorbed some of Miz’s WM 27 concussion.
RIP Melted Matt Hardy.
Also, what’s up with Brandon’s obsession with Lucky Cannon’s everything?
What obsession? He’s on the show I’m writing about, so I’m writing about him. It’s not like I’m writing longforms about him in the Raw column.
Do you or do you not have a notebook scribbled full of variations of the name Mr. Brandon Cannon?
I think it might liven up the Raw B&Ws if you did started peppering them with bits about wrestlers you hate that no longer work for WWE. Or you could write a pulp serial about Lucky Cannon’s adventures on an alien planet. That was pretty fun the first time around.
but… but… 5 weeks ago we had Travis Tyler on today’s NXT vs Rusev, and you named him Lucky Cannon JUST BECAUSE HE HAS THE SAME PHYSIQUE AND HAIR! obsessed.
I rewatched the first 2 seconds of the McGuillicutty instagram video for reasons screencaped above. Biting my lip so hard I’m bleeding.
Poor Ashley .
I think Renee Young has spoiled backstage announcers for all time …….well until she has a kid with Regal or Ambrose.
“with Regal or Ambrose.”
can’t stop laughing now!
“Last Night on Raw” can just be “As Seen on the upcoming Smackdown” since they’ll be recapping it there for half an hour.
For what it’s worth, if you go to the Wikipedia page for NXT, the only member of Season 2 without a page of their own is Eli Cottonwood. Poor Eli.
Axel got a big face reaction from the Minnesota crowd a few months back when he brought out one of his older wrestling relatives. It continued through his match, too. Curtis Axel as the guy who volunteers at retirement homes and brings out old people to the ring every week would be so weird it might work.
I can see him having a falling out with Ryback when the big guy starts stealing food from the retirees.
I don’t understand how rybaxel now or the real americans just recently aren’t babyfaces. or how funny cool buddies before like the rhodes scholars or ziggler’s faction with AJ and big E and those kinds weren’t. did WWE’s try at turning del rio and ricardo babyfaces because they’re the best buddies fail so hard for some reason or another that if the team isn’t impossibly and by far the best thing that WWE has done in over a decade like the shield, the fans aren’t allowed to cheer them?
I’m not sure what I find more interesting: The fact Husky Harris became one of the most intriguing wrestlers to watch in a long time, or the fact that the Wyatt Family would be on the verge of being future endeavored had the real Luke Harper got hired to play the part.
Speaking of NXT, here’s a ‘funny’ story: Last night, I got an email from twitter saying that Devin Taylor had started to follow me. I thought my funny but subtle flirtations to Devin had started to pay off and she added me (especially after I made the B&W’s top 10 list). It was going to be the beginning of a beautiful and sexy relationship. So I logged on today, all dressed up because look good->feel good, and when I clicked on followers, I saw Devin Taylor. . .
The 6’8 football player and not Hawaiian Tropic bikini model had added me. *heart breaks*
Be thankful the moustache promo happened four years ago and not today. “THEY’RE MUSS DASHIN HERE IN MAMI MAGGLE, HAHA I LOVE IT.”
Having not paid attention to her in recent weeks, I forgot how gorgeous Layla really looks.
Sup, Layla?
I still think it’s easy to make Curtis Axel a babyface. Just have him come out and say that he thought about what his arecent actions are not what his dad would have wanted and he doesn’t want to dishonor Mr. Perfect’s memory anymore. Cheap and easy babyface turn. If they do that though, they have to let him actually hit the Perfect Plex and have it be a finisher.
I’m offended by your obvious prejudice of we “hairless, lithe torsoed” individuals.