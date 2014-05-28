Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 7/27/10 Season 2 Episode 8

Pre-show notes:

– Here’s a link to this week’s episode on Hulu and on WWE’s YouTube channel.

– If you missed our NXT season 1 recap, you can catch up on that here. The seven season 2 episodes before this one can be found here here. The kissing contest is next week, so make sure you’re caught up before then.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– Get everyone you know involved in discussing four-year-old game show wrestling episodes by sharing the column:

Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 2, episode 8, originally aired on July 27, 2010.