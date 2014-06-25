Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 8/24/10 Season 2 Episode 12

Pre-show notes:

– You can watch this episode on YouTube or Hulu, your call. You can probably skip this one. But yo, read about it.

– If you haven’t, go read about NXT season 1. If you missed any of the season 2 episodes, you can read about those here. There will be a trivia contest later.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– Share the column so we have the max readers available for season 3:

Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 2, episode 12, originally aired on August 24, 2010.