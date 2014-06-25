Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 8/24/10 Season 2 Episode 12

Pre-show notes:
– You can watch this episode on YouTube or Hulu, your call. You can probably skip this one. But yo, read about it.
– If you haven’t, go read about NXT season 1. If you missed any of the season 2 episodes, you can read about those here. There will be a trivia contest later.
Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 2, episode 12, originally aired on August 24, 2010.
I already can’t wait for your report on next week’s episode. It is still one of the weirdest endings to a show (not just a wrestling show) that I can remember.
My entire life has been building up to this.
When he cut the promo I’m thinking “OK, they’re building to a new stable called Genesis, Kaval has an ready made feud” then McGillicutty kept going and going. I’m not sure if they had an idea for something and then heard the promo and said “Fuck it, just fuck it”
I cant wait for season 3!!! Reliving the Gong Show already!
“In 2014, Sheamus would tie them together by the neck with a zip tie and effortlessly Brogue Kick them into oblivion.”
Is there any way we can make this really happen? Like start a petition or have a fundraiser or something? Because this would fucking rule and now I want it to happen more than anything else WWE could possibly do.
Two things:
1. It took me 3 looks to even notice Sheamus in the picture at the top of page 3 because he blends in so well with the ring posts/mat/ropes
2. I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited to read anything on this site than I am for season 3 recaps. Everything about that season was just the best, worst thing I’ve ever seen WWE put on
Season 3 will be a Snarknado: Brandon’s commentary about CM Punk’s commentary on NXT divas matches.
that musical chairs contest!
I think I had completely given up on the show by this point. Should I watch the season 2 finale episode first to read the recap or read the recap then watch the show? Is it weird like Twin Peaks or weird like the Amy’s Baking Company episode of Kitchen Nightmares?
So many questions. . .
Woof! That 20 minutes match between MVP and Cody felt like an hour long drywank fest.
Ooooohhhhhhhh ma god, is next week the Genesis of McGillicutty?
Oh man, I am so psyched about the next however many weeks – the season 2 finale and season 3 were so crap and yet so BRILLIANT at the same time. I loved season 3 because it was terrible. It’s like watching Maid In Manhattan (or Miss Congeniality, or any other film starring a combination of Jennifer Lopez and/or Sandra Bullock) in that you can’t take your eyes off it but it’s a complete train wreck.
Or is that just me with those films?