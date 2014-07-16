Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 9/14/10 Season 3 Episode 2

Pre-show notes:
AJ should have just told the Moth Joke. If people are going to boo the shit out of you for saying more than two sentences, you might as well go in for a page and a half.
(for reference: [www.liveleak.com])
or go for long and gross and do the Aristocrats joke
Kaitlyn gets bonus points on the obstacle course for that baller pose on the crate as she was pushing it across the line.
Damn straight. Kaitlyn’s “yeah, top that” pose on the box is a top 5 moment of her career.
Next week’s report will be the damnest report I’ve ever read.
Words cannot describe how excited I am for the next report. I make sure to watch that “Best of CM Punk on NXT Commentary” YouTube video at least once a month.
– Dolph has I Am Perfection
– Kaitlyn celebrates goofily and hugs after winning a mixed tag with Dolph against AJ
– AJ and Dolph doing anything together
Ahh, right in the nostalgia. So many tears running down my face. Someone needs to sneak into the Creative writing room and write “Dolph, AJ, and Big E. are friends” in permanent marker.
I’m really curious if I remember a certain quitter’s NXT Season 3 commentary correctly, because my memory tells me he went Lawler creepy on AJ, salivating o
about his intent ofn getting her natural dynamite in his life.
You do. It’s hilarious foreshadowing.
Remember in the first season of Mad Men where they have the women come in for the focus group and just laugh and laugh and laugh at them and berate them? I think that’s every WWE creative meeting about the divas.
Kaitlyn: “…the Aristocrats!”
Kaitlyn was’t bad considering she’d only just started wrestling,hello Eva Marie.
Maxine ,what a waste .
Difference is Kaitlyn came in with zero experience, started hanging around with an experienced wrestler (AJ), had physical gifts already from her fitness days and wanted to be better
Eva comes in with zero experience, started hanging around with other girls that didn’t want to be wrestlers, had no physical gifts outside of her face and has no desire to actually wrestle
Kaitlyn improved more in her first 3 months than Eva has in 2 and a half years (and for the record I know Eva’s whole thing is her hotness, but Kaitlyn is much hotter IMO)
Pretty much that. Right now, the best thing going for Eva Marie is that she’s started doing not complete garbage DDTs and backbreakers and she’s just NOW developing some semblance of a character and personality. Took her long enough.
She’s still a complete train wreck though.
I liked Cole’s gong. I have no reason why, because in the history of Obnoxious And Annoying Things Michael Cole Did it should be number one, but for some reason I legit screamed with laughter when he started hitting that thing.
I’d forgotten how bad Naomi was in this, and it’s made me completely despise her whenever I see her now. She was so terrible. She was John Morrison made female and it was the drizzling shits.
*Alex Riley furiously thumbs through his WWE encyclopedia*
“Wait…John Morrison wasn’t black. Why is this guy comparing him to Naomi?? I always thought of her more as a Jacqueline/Ahmed Johnson type”
heel Micheal Cole was perfect and did no wrong. everything he used to do made me laugh. it’s more than the total opposite now, and a big reason I even hate the current RAW team even more than normal people do.
“Solid means a lot on a show that is mostly diarrhea”
That’s why you’re the leader Brandon