Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 9/21/10 Season 3 Episode 3

Also, Kaitlyn hits her first televised Spear, it instantly looks great, and WWE tells her to not use it for two years. ???
damn it, I’ve been putting off watching old NXT episodes on the network but 2 minutes of Aksana being a human being? I’m sold.
I’m still trying to figure out what the hell happened in that AJ/Maxine match…Punk tried to sell it off as a Brainbuster? I dunno, but AJ is the only person I know of that has won a match by being suplexed. I dunno.
There are no words for Aksana’s “What is Llama?” promo. Spectacular.
I mean, AJ’s finisher was a standing shiranui for a time. Maybe that’s what it was supposed to be, but Maxine didn’t know to facilitate the move properly and so it just looked like a suplex?
I’m very much diggin’ “no makeup” AJ in these screenshots
absolutely the cutest. and she didn’t even start wearing those butterfly skulls gears yet!
This. Then again, NXT Season 3 AJ has my heart forever and ever, so I’m biased and very defensive over her.
AJ intentionally talking faster because she drew “caffeine” is brilliant
I am so happy that Brandon loves CM Punk on commentary, I didn’t know coming in, if he would enjoy it because of how honest Punk was during it. What were your thoughts on Punk doing commentary on Raw?
legendary.
People assume my feelings about Punk are always gonna be negative because of me (rightfully) giving him shit as a top face. The truth is that heel Punk is one of my all-time favorites, especially in 2010.
It’s pretty amazing to see that prophetic line from CM Punk on AJ
Good recap as always B.
he was praising her and only her all show long.
Punk be smooth with the ladies. AJ be super cute and attractive for all dudes. instant attraction and their fate is sealed!
Matt Striker is like a bit character on House who insists the patient die because saving him would violate section 5(d) of the hospital’s By-Laws.
Naomi got robbed in that ass to ass chair battleground.
I don’t care how huge Ny-omi’s butt is, nor how controversial Paige’s is, AJ’s will forever keep being my favourite in the WWE. (that’s what we’re talking about, no? if not, it is now!)
Pale Moon Booty Paige > ALL.
Kaitlyn looks like a jacked up midget in that 2nd pic, she legitimately scares the bejesus out of me!
I love this for the promo where Punk calls out Cena for being Cena.
Kaitlyn hit a better spear than Edge did most of the time. And Edge is one of my all time favorites!
“Prophetic CM Punk line about his future wife of the week” being a thing is awesome.
Daym, Punk was setting to get it in since day 1, I guess. You think that initial meeting between AJ and Lita is track 1 in his Boner Jams mixtape?
The Llama is the guy who you ask life’s important questions, such as “Why do hot dogs come in packages of 10 and hot dog buns come in packages of 8?”
I think we’ve all come to that crossroads at some point in our lives, where we meet great existential questions such as “What is llama?”
Excuse me, I meant “What is camel?” My head is still spinning.
CM Punk: “Santino is the WWE’s Jar Jar Binks”
Best In The World.