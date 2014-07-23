Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 9/21/10 Season 3 Episode 3

Pre-show notes:

– If clips aren’t enough, you can watch this week’s full episode here. Why aren’t clips enough? What’s wrong with you?

– Be sure you’ve read our vintage Best and Worst recaps of NXT season 1 and NXT season 2. If you missed the first two episodes of season 3, you can read them here.

– Follow us on Twitter at @WithSpandex, follow me at @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook. We’re still getting started, so every follow and like helps.

– For sharing purposes:

Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of NXT season 3, episode 3.