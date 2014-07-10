Vintage Best And Worst: WWF In Your House – Buried Alive 1996

— Hey guys, it’s David D. here with another vintage recap . But first, let me say that this whole With Spandex thing is really cool and fun to be a part of.

— Yesterday I wrote about the 15th anniversary of the “Rap Is Crap” angle in WCW. People liked it so much that they thought I was Brandon Stroud.

— Now, on to wrestling things that happened 18 years ago here at Vintage Best and Worst, where mortality stares you in your eye sockets.