Vintage Best And Worst: WWF In Your House – Umm … December Stuff 1996

— Hi guys, I took a break last week so that people could call me racist a lot . But I’m back with another recap.

— The next installment is something special: Instead of doing another pay-per-view we’ll be doing a Best Of 1996 Awards thingy that I haven’t come up with a good name for yet. So get ready for fake awards to get handle out to people.

— As always, follow me on the Tweeters and make sure to pay your taxes. Now, on to the goods.