Vintage Best And Worst: WWF In Your House – Umm … December Stuff 1996

I liked the Moses article.
I’m totally buying a ticket to see it after reading that.
Sorry if you got the reverse racism lectures in response to that movie review. The Internet is just so convenient for that sort of thing. But if you want some perspective, read the comments to any article about the Williams sisters, ever. On second thought, don’t. Oh god, don’t.
What’s up with your bio on Medium though? Did you write that or did they? Saying you write for Uproxx, With Spandex and Smoking Section as if they aren’t all the same thing is kinda padding it.
theres no such thing as “reverse” racism.Its all just racism.
+2 Bonus point for amazing user name.
I’m not going to crap on you for being reverse racist. I’m going to crap on you for seeing Get On Up. Really you brought all that Exodus related rage on yourself.
What the fuck is a reverse racist?
@Jeans Ambrose Someone who thinks his/her race is inferior to others? Reminds me of the reverse vampire theory on The Simpsons.
No it means that victims of racism are the REAL racists. Geez it’s as if you don’t watch Fox News or read Drudge…
Your point at the end about Raw and PPVs is exactly why the WWE should probably:
A) Reduce Raw back to 2 hours and/or;
B) Have more people talk about their rival/feud/character developing segments in lieu or more matches or longer matches.
By doing one or the other, they could at least disassociate the difference between a free show and a pay per view.
‘B’ is really the only option. The amount of advertising dollars they’d lose if they went back to two hours would *not* help their financial situation.
The Attitude Era PPV’s don’t hold up that well, in a vacuum. The TV itself was amazing, and still is. Back then, WWF did what we wish WWE did now, where they had actual story and character progression on a week to week basis with different things happening. They were trying to hard to get many different guys and concepts over then that things would go somewhere and it rarely suffered the stagnation that we all know too well.
I liked your take on Vince, btw. It’s as if he saw Shaft or some blackploitation flick in his formative years and from that experience has spent the past 40-some years assuming he knows everything there is to know about black people…
He probably watched The Wire.
Vince: C’MON IN BIG E! Have a seat.
/pulls out vinyl record
/fiddles with bass and treble switches
/starts “Superfly”
/ actually puts needle on middle of “Superfly”
/adjusts between ending of “Think” and “Superfly” for 5 minutes
/finally hits beginning of “Superfly”
Vince: Let’s talk character!
Vince McMahon was raised in a trailer in Jim Crow North Carolina, that will explain everything you need to know about him.
Ridley Scott IS a fucking racist! Right on, D.D.