Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 3/30/10, Season 1 Episode 6

Pre-show notes:
– Here’s your Hulu link to the 3/30/10 episode.
– Be sure to follow our recap of NXT season 1 on its delightfully-organized tag page and catch up on any episodes you might’ve missed. Justin Roberts tie-choking in 10 weeks, everybody. 10 weeks.
– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
– Share this!
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT, originally airing March 30, 2010.
More like Crack Potatoes.
Seeing that Santino clip reminds just how good he can be at being stupid. I miss Santino :(
I just realized that as much Im enjoying getting to Season 3 and making the rain fall, Im also looking forward to Redemption since I never watched it and have heard nothing but good things about it
Redemption ruled because it was the ultimate example of a WWE show happening and continuing to happen without anyone paying attention. They were so busy putting Full Sail together the Redemption crew basically just did improv for an hour a week.
Damien Sandow was not in developmental at the time of WWE NXT. He signed months later, after the Nexus invasion.
he was in developmental for ages before that
[en.wikipedia.org]
That 2002-2009 gap specifically.
Yes, we all know that, but you said Tarver and Young were on TV while Sandow was in developmental. I was correcting you on that.
well, thanks for correcting me on the specific dates and spacial relations involved in my joke, I guess
Not gonna lie, I kind of miss the Idol Stevens/KC James SD tag team
@Brandon, It just seemed like your joke relied on the fact that someone of Sandow’s talents was sitting in developmental while Tarver and Young were on TV. But that just wasn’t true.
@Zombie, Yeah I liked them, but once Idol left WWE, he worked in WWC here in Puerto Rico, and I thought his run here was fantastic.
I don’t like mashed potatoes. Yeah I said it
I don’t like Meryl Streep.
I don’t like Demolition!
I don’t like Sting!
(but I LOVE me some mashed potatoes and some DBD)
I’ve heard you mention that before Brandon, do people actually like Demolition? I mean, it’s like RC Cola or something. You’ll drink it and like it, but you’re acutely aware that it’s not the real deal.
It is amazing how much a beard and long hair makes Daniel Bryan look like more of a professional wrestler and less of a kid getting his Make A Wish dream come true.
You didn’t mention it, but David Otunga and John Cena won the tag team titles later that year anyway. Foreshadowing!
I think they should just switch The Ryback back into Skip Sheffield with absolutely no explanation.
Then Skip and Curtis Axel could come out in matching cowboys hats and vests and Axel could gallop down the aisle on one of those old-timey horse-head-on-a-stick things before cracking an Uso over the head with it.
I made that very suggestion in a previous column and I still think it’s basically the best idea.
Chavo will sue for gimmick infringment
Forget Axel! Bring out Skip Sheffield and Michael McGillicutty! Both names sound redneck already
Is that Curt Hawkins in that Otunga/Santino clip?
Hey! …I was at this NXT show!
Big Show is also a very good announcer.
I’ve always kinda wished that one day a retired JeriShow would be our announce team!
I imagine that when Show retires he’ll want to stop traveling. At his size travel is probably a hassle.
Daniel Bryan is mashed potatoes because he’s always next to a big mound of beef that isn’t particularly good for you
+1
I think Brie’s probably a pretty lean cut tho
Poor Sandow. Perhaps if he’s only tried ‘DISCO ENTHUSIAST LUMBERJACK!’ he could have gotten over (and then under) sooner.
Can we have a side-by-side pictorial of Bryan then and now? Because, wow, you’d think they’re two different people.
Remember when Justin Gabriel would go up for his 450 and just get this dickish sneer on his face? That was like my favorite thing about the Nexus. That face ranks somewhere near the top of my favorite wrestling faces ever. Right behind Stone Cold’s face when he walks to the ring at Survivor Series 1996 and every face William Regal has ever made.
I have nothing specific to add about this particular episode of NXT…
I wish Justin Gabriel and Heath Slater were still a thing. I like 3MB but I wouldn’t mind Slater actually being more than just a comedy jobber. (not that he’s a guy that should be winning championships or anything)
Something about how that dude dove over the whole table in that Otunga/Santino clip had me dyin’
Heath Slater can take solace in the fact that his hair is still as silky and pretty as ever.