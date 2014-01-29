Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 3/30/10, Season 1 Episode 6

#Pro Wrestling #WWE NXT #Vintage Best And Worst #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
01.29.14 34 Comments
Pre-show notes:

– Here’s your Hulu link to the 3/30/10 episode.

– Be sure to follow our recap of NXT season 1 on its delightfully-organized tag page and catch up on any episodes you might’ve missed. Justin Roberts tie-choking in 10 weeks, everybody. 10 weeks.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– Share this!

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT, originally airing March 30, 2010.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#WWE NXT#Vintage Best And Worst#WWE
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF NXTCHRIS JERICHODaniel BryanDARREN YOUNGDAVID OTUNGAHEATH SLATERJUSTIN GABRIELMICHAEL TARVERNXT SEASON 1PRO WRESTLINGRYBACKTHE NEXUSVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWADE BARRETTWWEWWE NXT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP