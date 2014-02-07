Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 4/6/10, Season 1 Episode 7

Pre-show notes:
I’m not sure I’ll ever fully understand how Justin Gabriel with floppy hair, angel wings, and dubstep looks like LESS of a goof than Justin Gabriel, normal fellow.
Cesaro would have been amazing in a keg challenge. Though he might have gotten disqualified when he giant swinged it across the finish line.
I want to see him giant swing Heath Slater while Slater’s carrying his own keg now.
WWE logic will never cease to astound me.
Whatever happened to Michael Tarver anyway?
I think someone said that they’re going to test him in NJPW in the comments a few weeks ago.
yep.
they’re testing wes briscoe for that, too, if I heard right.
yeeeeeeee- ep.
I STILL remember that slater/kane main event and how good it “looked”.
in fact, I think slater’s parts of NXT season 1 were the parts I remember the most from it, now! it’s like, well, ummm, wwe’s work to make me, as a casual fan at the time, get behind slater DID work!!! by the time he beat jericho, I was marking out for him. (I also had no idea who bryan was, and thought he was worthless and awful because of wwe’s booking to him, for those that say “maybe wwe wanted the fans to get behind bryan by constantly making him fail, then?”)
“I’m afraid I’m about to have some bad match” caused me to laugh very loudly while my cat Lucy was sleeping next to my keyboard. She angrily scratched me for scaring her and waking her up, and I had to heal the wound orc-fashion with vodka and glue to stop the bleeding. 10/10, would laugh at it again if you do it next week.
The RAW recap on this episode was so great. Cena jumping to get a tag from Otunga looked about as ridiculous as… … Well, anything Cena does really. Also, Batista aaked for the spotlight andsomething went off in my brain that made me think he was about to start singing.
After reading this report, I went to look up a Tarver or Otunga match. Ended up watching a RAW 5-on-5 with Team Nexus v Team RAW that Nexus win. A few thoughts sprang to mind whilst doing so:
– Why is Tarver upset when Edge leaves the ring? It works in HIS team’s favour!
– Did Otunga just botch an Irish Whip? :S
– Tarver was 3rd eliminated, after Slater and Otunga. It was a different time…
– The 450 Splash continues to be the best finisher in mainstream wrestling. It’s criminal that they didn’t do anything with it.
– The Nexus remind me a lot of the Shield: a team which knows they are stronger together than apart, and use good team work to make up for their relative lack of experience and take down the faces.
Yeah, the Shield is basically the Nexus done right/with better guys.
I’ve always thought that Daniel Bryan’s debut was the best example of WWE using the ire of their fans against themselves. Sure, it makes sense that they’re completely out of touch, and continued to make dumb decisions with him until he was so over with the crowd they couldn’t ignore it. Another possibility is that every decision, from swapping his name around, to pairing him with the Miz, to briefly firing him and giving him generic music was deliberately done, knowing that the IWC would be losing its mind and rallying behind him as a result. If it worked, they would have an unlikely new star with an enormous amount of fan support, and if it didn’t, they could just pull a Kaval and nothing of value would be lost.
The Miz pairing wound up paying off in Bryan taking the US title off of him when he came back from his firing, so that seems intentional. Having him go up against Miz and Cole was a good way to build sympathy for him.
I’m not sure whether my favorite recurring gag in these is Justin Gabriel’s inner monologue or the Countdown To Tiegate, but they are both highlights of this feature.
Brandon, did it never occur to you that the “Pro’s Poll” and very likely the “Internet Poll” is a work? WWE knew what they were doing.
Otunga’s explanation was a nice try but that’s still B.S. If he wanted the show to be all about him, all he had to do was get the pin himself. And once he won a title, he’d automatically join the main roster and he doesn’t have to stay on the ridiculous rookie show. Nothing David could say can stop him looking like a total fool for ruining his chance of a lifetime.
I would’ve loved it if Punk came out during the keg challenge and told Darren to stop what he was doing.