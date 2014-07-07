Want To Feel Old Again? Hulk Hogan Turned On WCW And Formed The nWo 18 Years Old Today.

Last month, Stone Cold Steve Austin’s legendary Austin 3:16 promo turned 18 and made us feel like grandpas. Hot on its heels is the other important pro wrestling event from the summer of 1996: Hulk Hogan dropping a leg on Macho Man Randy Savage at WCW Bash at the Beach ’96 and forming the New World Order. That happened 18 years ago today. July 7, 1996.
Note: babies who were born during that show are going to college this year, and have literally been nWo for life.
If you haven’t seen the clip in a while, you can relive the birth of the ‘new world organization of wrestling, brother’ below. Wrestling doesn’t have enough rings full of garbage these days. If you’d like to read a little more about it, make sure you check out David D.’s vintage Best and Worst of Bash at the Beach ’96.
I always hated Bobby The Brain yelling “BUT WHO’S SIDE IS HE ON?!?” It’s like here’s this monumental heel turn no one will see coming so let’s hint the entire crowd in thirty seconds before hand.
*whose, *beforehand. Now you know why my nickname isn’t “The Brain”.
But Bobby the Brain hated Hulk Hogan and had always done everything to make him look like a bad person.
Yeah, it was totally consistant with how Hennan talked about Hogan for YEARS. But if there was ever a time for him not to say that shit, this would have been the time. That being said, Heenan 4LIFE!!!
I’m fine with it. In fact, it is Heenan is the reason why this a masterpiece. The Brain was always the one being the best kind of heel when it came to Hulk Hogan: the heel that is right, the one with valid points. Hogan would use chairs, title belts, and whatever else he could get his hands on to win matches and he was cheered for it. So, Heenan’s commentary is consistent with what he had been saying as a character for years. What REALLY sells it, though, is once it actually sinks in, it’s like Bobby himself can’t actually believe that Hogan would do something like this. You can hear the disappointment in his voice. It’s the whole “be careful what you wish for” scenario playing out in front of him. He had worked so long to end Hulkamania. Here is Hulk Hogan doing it for him and even he feels the shock.
Even though Heenan said that, you still could not fathom Hogan turning heel back then. I was 15 at the time, and Hogan turning was something that you never thought would happen.
Revisionist history. Hogan turning heel was shocking. Heenan asking whose side Hogan was on goes back to the years and years of Heenan highlighting how much of a heel Hogan was. People back then didn’t talk about Heenan “giving away” the turn.
Heenan was a guy who said he wanted to watch the world burn, but, deep down knew that would be horrible. And you can hear how sad/disappointed he is when he’s finally proven right.
I actually came here literally for the sole purpose of saying how brilliant this was on Heenan’s part to recognize the SHEER ABSURDITY of the idea that he was turning heel and knowing his role as the “speaker of the most absurd things” and “cheerleader for the worst possible thing that could happen to happen” to suggest that he might be turning heel.
Also this…
“What REALLY sells it, though, is once it actually sinks in, it’s like Bobby himself can’t actually believe that Hogan would do something like this. You can hear the disappointment in his voice. It’s the whole “be careful what you wish for” scenario playing out in front of him. He had worked so long to end Hulkamania. Here is Hulk Hogan doing it for him and even he feels the shock.”
[waving white flag]
not to pile on, but how could you hate bobby heenan?
@Lobster Mobster I actually never liked Bobby Heenan.
[runs]
never mind, misread that as you always hating heenan + him yelling that added to your hatred.
i’m the dumb, it is me.
@LastTexansFan I agree with you!
WELP
@LastTexansFan WHY ARE YOU SO WRONG IN EVERYTHING YOU DO???
(j/k luv u)
@LastTexansFan – You hate Heenan?!? I’ll never be able to look you in the eyes when we make love.
I will always disagree when someone says Heenan “ruined” the turn. Heena’s whole career was partially built on hating Hogan, and calling him all of these names. When it happened I threw away Bobby’s comment, even after Hogan dropped the leg, because Heenan ALWAYS hated Hogan in kayfabe.
His heart was broken when Hogan dropped that leg though.
…oh man, Hate Bobby Heenan? Huh? Bummer!
It’s been said, but this is what Heenan always said. He always wanted to project Hogan as being a piece of shit, and it just turns out that at this one time, he was right. He didn’t ruin anything lol, people are just coming up with many things to talk about in articles or points or whatever they will bring up anything to talk about. Heenan certainly didn’t ruin that whole thing lol.
I would have bet $1000 that Austin’s speech came after Hogan’s turn.
right there with you.
Billionaire Ted wanted to talk turkey, amigo
“Hulk Hogan, you can go to hell. STRAIGHT to hell.”
Totally forgot about that sign off. Also loved Mean Gene mentioning his “fleet of lawyers”…
That sign off was magnificent.
Am I remembering this wrong? I thought some fan tried to jump the railing and Kevin Nash just kicked his ass and threw him out of the ring…did they edit that out of the video, or am I remembering something else?
Help?
Sounds familiar, but not at this event.
Sounds familiar because it absolutely happened at this event.
[www.youtube.com]
Nash mostly shoves him around, Hall on the other hand gives the fan an unprotected kick directly to the head. That’ll ring your bell or you know, kill you.
Wow, Hall really stomped that guy. Fans running in the ring was pretty common in WCW during that era, I can vividly recall another time that one came at Nash, who caught the guy running at him and chucked him out of the ring in one smoo0th motion. There was another one when the Outsiders were hosting some event at MTV’s summer beach house thing, pretty sure the guy ended up getting thrown in the pool. Man, summers were a lot better when I was 14.
Eric Bischoff LOVED the atmosphere of trash getting thrown into the ring and fans jumping the barriers so much that it was straight up encouraged behavior.
“Hall on the other hand gives the fan an unprotected kick directly to the head. That’ll ring your bell or you know, kill you.”
Wouldn’t have been the first man he killed.
Boosh! Murder burn!
My favorite is when Hogan fought with grandma and her cane-wielding antics at ringside. Plant? Maybe, but Hogan seemed pissed at her for striking him.
I remember a few incidents with fans jumping in when Savage was in the ring and Randy wasn’t having none of it and ran those kids down swinging.
can can cena do this already?
Little Richie! You’ve got cancer! You want a wish granted? Well guess what, JACK? You can stick it!
Hulk Hogan turned on WCW and formed the nWo 18 years old today?
Me am no like title.
Happy Birthday to the New World Organization!
NewWorld.Org
Seriously, it’s too bad Cena will never have a moment like this. I think what really set it up was Hogan being absent from the ring for most of the previous four years. Without Hogan constantly on the teevee, all those 8-year-olds who worshiped him in the stupid, stupid 80s had a chance to grow into teens and embrace cynicism the way God intended.
Cena, of course, will never go away. Not even for a week. This clip may make us feel old, but pity the next generation of wrestling fans, who will have to watch a 60-year-old Cena AAing guys half his age into the sun, because WWE needs to keep the merch train going.
But back to Hogan, “Hollywood” was such a perfect character for him. The idea that this guy with no ring skills whatsoever took every shortcut — from PEDs to old-school ass-kissing — to get to the top now realizes he’s untouchable. So he finally embraces his inner scumbag and just does what he damn well pleases.
Hogan’s ring entrance to Voodoo Chile remains one of my guiltiest wrestling pleasures. So simple, so copyright-infringy, so awesome…
“Seriously, it’s too bad Cena will never have a moment like this. I think what really set it up was Hogan being absent from the ring for most of the previous four years.”
That’s like, the complete opposite of why it worked. Hogan had spent two years doing everything that the core WCW audience totally despised– having the most cartoonish feud imaginable with the Dungeon of Doom and making Flair and Arn look like total schmucks in the process, bringing in every old buddy or crony that he could (main eventing Starrcade against BRUTUS BEEFCAKE IN A CRAPPY MASK), and letting the beloved WCW core completely falling apart around him (which wasn’t all his fault, obviously, Funk never stayed anywhere too long and Steamboat and Windham were cooked, but Austin, Dustin, Foley, Pillman, and Vader all jumped because they knew that with him at the top that they weren’t going anywhere).
The turn, with him joining a group whose mission was a literal takeover of the company, just like he had taken over since he had entered WCW was him embracing the hate.
HEY GET OFF MY LAWN! Whippersnappers…
I remember watching this on scramble-vision. I never noticed Heenan’s call until later. But I absolutely love Dusty crowing when Hogan shows up.
I have a co-worker who’s 19, so they would’ve been a year old when this happened. That boggles my fucking mind. Then again, people who remember Wrestlemania 1 or some shit probably feel the same way when they talk to me.
/dirty30
Haha, I’m a baby and you’re all old as fuck. (born 1996)
Sucks to be you J-J-Junior
finally someone that I can talk to!
Yep, this happened when I was 10 and i was completely flabbergasted. I started off hating the nWo but eventually came around to tolerating them…