Want To Feel Old? Stone Cold Steve Austin’s ‘Austin 3:16’ Promo Is 18 Years Old Today.

#Anniversaries #Stone Cold Steve Austin #Pro Wrestling #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
06.23.14 26 Comments

On June 23, 1996, Steve Austin defeated Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts to become King of the Ring. He walked up to the goofy little “king” set they’d set up for interviews and delivered a game-changing interview, blowing up the newly-religious Roberts with his now infamous Bible approximation. “Talk about your Psalms, talk about John 3:16 … Austin 3:16 says “I just whooped your ass!'” Austin would go on to be the biggest draw in the history of pro wrestling, and Austin 3:16 t-shirts would become a staple of late-90s dork fashion. I had three.

Today, the Austin 3:16 promo is old enough to graduate from high school.

In case you weren’t feeling ancient already, today is the 18th birthday of King of the Ring ’96. Sigh deeply, ease yourself down into a chair and relive the sacrilegious mic work that changed a company and will be going to college soon oh my god

Around The Web

TOPICS#Anniversaries#Stone Cold Steve Austin#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSANNIVERSARIESKING OF THE RINGPRO WRESTLINGSTONE COLD STEVE AUSTINTHE 1990SWWEWWFYOU ARE OLD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP