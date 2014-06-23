Want To Feel Old? Stone Cold Steve Austin’s ‘Austin 3:16’ Promo Is 18 Years Old Today.

On June 23, 1996, Steve Austin defeated Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts to become King of the Ring. He walked up to the goofy little “king” set they’d set up for interviews and delivered a game-changing interview, blowing up the newly-religious Roberts with his now infamous Bible approximation. “Talk about your Psalms, talk about John 3:16 … Austin 3:16 says “I just whooped your ass!'” Austin would go on to be the biggest draw in the history of pro wrestling, and Austin 3:16 t-shirts would become a staple of late-90s dork fashion. I had three.
Today, the Austin 3:16 promo is old enough to graduate from high school.
In case you weren’t feeling ancient already, today is the 18th birthday of King of the Ring ’96. Sigh deeply, ease yourself down into a chair and relive the sacrilegious mic work that changed a company and will be going to college soon oh my god
Sure, you think the Stone Cold 3:16 promo has moved out of the house for good and will go on to become a doctor, but it will be back in a few years after it crashes its car, develops an alcohol problem, loses its job, and moves back in with you.
If it makes you feel any better, Brandon, I mentioned to somebody the other day that the first live wrestling show I ever attended featured “then WWF champion Bob Backlund” in the main event. I then had to explain that NO, I didn’t happen to attend a live show during the three days Backlund was champion in between Bret Hart and Diesel, and that YES, WWF wrestling actually in fact DID exist prior to Hulkamania.
I wore my Austin 3:16 shirt yesterday not even knowing about this.
Thanks for the reminder. I shared it everywhere. Next month is NWO forming 18 year anniversary. Getting old!
I loved the introduction of ‘The Outsiders’ to WCW. I have much more fond memories of the NWO forming than I do of anything that was happening in WWF / E at the time.
Yeah, getting old. It’s crazy how time flies by…
Bah Gawd, that man’s promo is old enough to start a family!
I hate that whenever I think about these old PPVs that my mind (not immediately, but still does) go to “How many of them are no longer with us?” I suck.
It’s four, by the way (if you count Mr. Perfect as the enforcer for the main event). :-(
Still way too many for a PPV that’s only 18 years old.
Well, counting Candido in the Free For All match too. Just Warrior and Bulldog on the PPV proper.
I watched Scream randomly last night and was thinking how it was 18 years old. This didn’t even click until I saw this. Damn, I feel old. On the other hand, I think it might be time to go rewatch it on the network.
God damnit, I miss the King of the Ring so much. Not the latter “Final Four only where one of them is Test” ones, but the full blown 8 men/1 night tournaments.
Battle of Los Angeles is looking pretty slick, at least…
They should get rid of one of the nondescript PPVs like Payback or Battleground, and bring back King of the Ring, IMO.
I also think they should bring back Survivor Series in it’s classic form, but maybe that’s just me being a nostalgic old fuck.
If that’s being nostalgic, add me to the list too. I want Survivor Series to feature mostly traditional matches with a title match thrown in. I want King of the Ring to return too, I just don’t know how it would fit in the current context. Nowadays, I think Money in the Bank is the new King of the Ring.
BOLA is going to be really interesting this year since Kyle O’Reilly just won the title so you figure the tournament will be setting up his firsf feud. While last year was great, it seemed pretty obvious (to me anyway) that it would be Drake or Kyle winning to challenge Cole. But this year, it’s pretty wide open for who might win it.
Today is also my daughter’s 2nd birthday so this made me feel about a billion years old.
You, sir, are older than dirt.
Well she’s a chick, not a sir….
The saddest part for me is the reminder that the WWF took Michael P.S. Hayes and turned him into Dok Hendrix.
You know Hayes was only 37 at that point? My brother tried to convince me Dok was Hayes and I didn’t believe him. “If he were Michael Hayes he’d be wrestling!” I was very stupid.
Haha, I was born in 96 and the Attitude Era stuff has always been kinda of ancient to me.
can’t wait until we’re doing this with Punk’s pipebomb 15 years from now!
Not one comment with a link of Austin prior to WWF? Alright then:
