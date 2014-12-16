Watch Professional Wrestler Kimber Lee Take On Gender Stereotypes In This New Documentary Short

“She’s a wrestler.” You’ll hear that statement echo through arenas, music venue, legions, and wherever Kimber Lee wrestlers. Since wrestling mentor Drew Gulak at Beyond Wrestling last summer, that’s become her catchphrase. You may remember Kenny Johnson as the filmmaker who produced the documentary short on Veda Scott we featured a while back. This time he’s turned his camera to Kimber Lee, one woman who hopes to break down barriers in wrestling one vicious chop at a time:
Despite the thousands of women in professional wrestling, they’re still viewed by most as a monolith. Those who pay minor attention start to see separations, but still categorize Joshi into one mindset (the superior in all ways), female indie wrestlers as another (either positive or strictly negative with no in between), and WWE workers as the bottom of the barrel. Regardless of where we are in our level of fandom, we need to stop acting like calling women wrestlers while putting down Divas is an admirable thing to do. Exulting one women while deriding another is not how being complimentary or empowering works. Not all women are are the same, just as all wrestlers are not the same. Each woman has a different story, and a different reason for wanting to get into a business that refuses to see them as equals.
Just as it’s important to differentiate between female competitors as individuals, it’s equally important that we stop the same tired arguments about intergender wrestling people inevitably throw at videos like this. Saying “I just can’t watch a man hit a woman” isn’t a noble statement. Claiming that you were raised to “never hit a girl” removes the idea of two athletes from the equation, and distills it to “I cannot view a woman as anything but a victim because a patriarchal society has taught me that’s all they can be.” Defensive statements like that don’t challenge anything about how you came to feel that way, nor does it exonerate you from being an unintentional proponent in the idea that women should not be treated as equals when they step into the ring.
Kimber Lee’s wrestling is not free from critcism, but it’s important to remember a few things: Kimber Lee is not a victim. She is a dancer. She’s a fighter. She’s a wrestler. But most importantly she’s a person who deserves as much respect and and much consideration for what she does as anyone else in this business.
Also, IG wrestling needs to be better than the tired old “Heidi Lovelace Special”, as Danielle has put it before, where “Girl is treated like she is weak garbage, wins, earns respect” etc.
Yeah, and in the Veda Scott one, it’s her wedding dress match against Gregory Irons. In context, it was a match that used subversive gender stereotypes to blowoff their feud with one another. Out of context, a woman is wearing a wedding dress and getting beaten by an abusive asshole.
At a certain point, they should just do one on Candice LeRae. Being one of the few (only?) women to wrestle for PWG certainly makes it seem like her “thing” is being “the woman”, but her tag partner is a man, she only wrestles men when she’s there because there are no other women to wrestle, so they HAVE to treat her like she’s just a regular competitor because she is.
Candice is the only woman on the roster. Super Dragon, one of the guys in charge there, hasn’t liked any of the women’s matches they’ve had and that (in a 2012 interview) said he had trouble figuring out what to do with her. I’ll keep pushing for it, but PWG hasn’t shown any interest in bringing in other women (which is a shame, especially since they’re bleeding out roster wise).
(It’s also worth pointing out that they’ve had very few women’s matches and the women they did have are great wrestlers.)
