Watch The Throne: Prince Devitt Signs With WWE

We got confirmation not long ago that KENTA signed with WWE, and now another star who made his mark in Japan will soon be joining him in developmental. Prince Devitt, one of the mainstays of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s junior heavyweight division, has officially signed his contract as well.
Via WWE.com:
WWE has signed international Superstar Fergal Devitt to its NXT division. He will report to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, today, WWE.com has confirmed.
“This is something I’ve been looking forward to since I was maybe four or five years old,” Devitt told WWE.com last week, while preparing for the trip in his home country of Ireland. “I grew up watching wrestling my whole life, so to get the chance to step in the ring that I’ve watched on TV so many times is a dream come true.”
Much like the case of KENTA, this one has been a long time coming. Devitt wrestled his final NJPW match against partner-turned-rival (frenemy?) Ryusuke Taguchi back in April, and he’s since been wrestling various independent dates. The 32-year-old Irishman has had nine title reigns in New Japan, and he’s recently developed a reputation for taking body paint to the next level.
Whether the WWE Universe will ever see Devitt sporting some of the flashier elements that made him stand out in Japan — the Chris Jericho-esque light-up ring jacket or sprawling, comic book-inspired body-paint designs — remains to be seen.
“I’ve always got a couple of tricks up my sleeve, so I’m going to come up with something new before then,” he said. “But yeah, look out for the light-up jacket, look out for the body paint. Look out for a new Devitt.”
Devitt really came into his own as the original leader of the NJPW power stable we know as Bullet Club. Dubbing himself “The Real Rock ‘n’ Rolla,” it felt like he would have been right at home as the villain of a Guy Ritchie movie. As far as in-ring skill goes, he’s one of New Japan’s trademark Junior Heavyweights Who Can Do Everything – punishing strikes, technical counter-based wrestling, high-flying moves. He brings a lot to the table, and I’m pretty confident that he can bring that style and swagger with him to the WWE roster. This is stacking up to be a very exciting time for NXT… KENTA is signed, Devitt has just joined him, and Kevin Steen may be on his way as well. Worst-case scenario, he debuts with Sheamus as “Cousin Fergal.” Yes, his real name is Fergal Devitt. It is the most Irish thing ever.
Heh fergal. By any means I hope he does attack on titan paint
Get them on the roster ASAP!!!!
Devitt needs to show up as Tyler Breeze’s pool boy who also does murderous doublestomps.
Prince Devitt to me is what Daniel Bryan is to you. God, I hope they don’t ruin him.
Long as they avoid the “He’s from [X], where they [Y]” I think Devitt and KENTA will do fine in the WWE. Good luck to those poor bastards in NXT though =P
“Introducing first, from Dublin, Ireland, Paddy McGee!”
“HE LOVES TO FIGHT MAGGLE! HE’S BEEN BRAWLING IN THE PUBS OF IRELAND SINCE HE WAS TWELVE YEARS OLD.”
Irish super stable: Finlay, Sheamus, Devitt, Lynch, Post-3MB re-Leprechauned Hornswoggle. PLEASE MAKE IT HAPPEN.
It really speaks to the WWE that with an international superstar coming in that the assumption isn’t how much ass they will let him kick but rather what ridiculous name and gimmick they will give him.
Siiiiiiiiick. I hope they let him do bodypaint.
If he doesn’t feud with Jericho over who’s the Real Rock and Rolla I will be tremendously disappointed.
KENTA, Prince Devitt, and Kevin Steen?! What God did I please to get these great talents, and Kevin Steen, in the WWE?
hahahaha so true. Steen has grown on me in the past two years or so. Perfect comment though.
If the Kevin Steen rumor is true, hopefully his first feud in NXT is with Sami Zayn.
That’s giving away the money match. It should be the last match for both of them before being called up to the main roster.
And it should be on an NXT special.
And it should be for the NXT title.
And there should be a run-in from Okada, Devitt, Styles and Hero, as the four horsemen of indy death. Because let’s dream big.
Okada is not really an indy wrestler, but okay, whatever.
@PeterParker Whatever gets Hero back in the E I’m all in on.
@Lulzovich yeah I realized that right after I hit post. But does that mean we can’t call Styles indy anymore either?
@PeterParker Have you SEEN Hero lately?
@PeterParker Well, considering he’s now contracted to NJPW and was also contracted to TNA for a good part of his career, I’d say he wasn’t an indy wrestler for a while now.
Increasing the wrestling talent is never a bad thing.
Now they just need to improve the creative talent, and they’d be all set.
That won’t happen until Kevin Dunn burns to death in the trunk of his car.
@Murray Grande that’s oddly specific..but hey, you’re doing the Lord’s work, so your secret is safe with me.
I am thoroughly anticipating him tearing it up with Adrian Neville in NXT, and dreading him inevitably getting buried in the mid-card on Raw and Smackdown.
Austin, have you learned nothing from Brandon’s, potentially fatal mistakes? Brandon failed to properly announce “The American Psycho” Lance Archer, and he may pay the ultimate price. Now you have failed to properly write the “Funky Weapon” Ryusuke Taguchi. Let’s hope the Funky Weapon is more lenient than his gaijin coworker, I’d hate to lose 2 With Spandex writers in such a short span.
If Steen signs, along with Devitt and Kenta NXT will actually have it’s first legit “superstars”.
I’m really happy we’re getting them, but I’d argue that Generico was just as big of an indie star as any of them before signing. Hero too, and that didn’t go so well.
No need to argue, I totally agree. I’m sure if Generico was only signed now they would have given him a big introduction, they have clearly starting pre promoting these guys, and he would have fallen into the same bracket. It bodes well anyway, promoting these guys as big deals, and even though Zayn/Generico didn’t get the same treatment, I’m sure he has a bright future. Would love to see Ohno back.
Cesaro, too
Yeah, but honestly, none of those guys have been hyped as much as KENTA and Devitt. Particularly KENTA, who’s heading to the dev league, yet he had a contract signing on a live show in Japan presided over by Jimmy Hart and Hulk freaking Hogan. Zayn and Cesaro have been big names in the indies, but KENTA is a guy who managed to carry a dying company on his shoulders and Devitt is the second longest reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion (total days) of all time and has wrestled and taken to the limit guys like Tanahashi (I think he even beat him once) and Okada, two of the biggest names in Puro today. All that happened in the second biggest wrestling promotion of the world right now, NJPW.
So all I’m saying is that these two guys were even more than just big “indie” stars, they were huge stars (KENTA in particular) as contracted performers in established companies. I’m not saying they’re necessarily better than Castagnoli and Generico, just that they are bigger stars than those guys were back when they signed. Same goes for Steen, obviously.
I agree with Lulz. On a global scale, KENTA and Prince Devitt are at a significantly different level than Steen, Hero, or Generico. Steen, Hero, and Generico are big fish in a little pond. KENTA and Devitt are big fish in a big pond.
Agreed all the way lads. I love Steen, Hero and Generico, but Prince and KENTA are SUPERSTARS, and I am glad they are getting the right treatment. Sin Cara had the same deal made over him, he would have been bigger if they guy who played him was up to scratch, it depends on whether or not these guys are up to scratch, but I would perceive that they would be absolutely up to the task. This is akin to wcw main eventers in the 90s coming to wwe, but with the difference that as they are not direct competition, it is not “promoting the positives of the other company” so to speak. Steen Hero and Generico are like ecw guys or wcw midcarders heading to wwe in the attitude era, can reach Benoit/Guerrero levels, but not expected to headline ppvs. And that’s okay.
I shared this with my FB pals, (paraphrased – sorry, I was ill) from Steen’s PWG appearance this past weekend:
“I hadn’t heard from El Generico for about a year and a half. He called me and told me the orphans are out of control…He asked me, “Help, si?”…So the only right thing I can do is pack up my (cats/dog/bison/goat) and my family and move to Mexico…to show everyone that the BEST ORPHAN CARETAKERS IN THE WORLD COME FROM PWG.”
Thought I replied to this lol, no argument, Generico is on the same platform, I think if they got it into their heads to promote nxt stars like they are now when he got signed (or if he got signed today) he’d get the same treatment. But this bodes well, they did this exact thing for Sin Cara, and though it didn’t work out, that was the man and not the company.
Seany McPotatofamine!
Boozy O’Layabout!
Paddy McShamrockballs!
*WWE Creative’s list of new names for Devitt*