Watch The Throne: Prince Devitt Signs With WWE

We got confirmation not long ago that KENTA signed with WWE, and now another star who made his mark in Japan will soon be joining him in developmental. Prince Devitt, one of the mainstays of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s junior heavyweight division, has officially signed his contract as well.

Via WWE.com:

WWE has signed international Superstar Fergal Devitt to its NXT division. He will report to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, today, WWE.com has confirmed. “This is something I’ve been looking forward to since I was maybe four or five years old,” Devitt told WWE.com last week, while preparing for the trip in his home country of Ireland. “I grew up watching wrestling my whole life, so to get the chance to step in the ring that I’ve watched on TV so many times is a dream come true.”

Much like the case of KENTA, this one has been a long time coming. Devitt wrestled his final NJPW match against partner-turned-rival (frenemy?) Ryusuke Taguchi back in April, and he’s since been wrestling various independent dates. The 32-year-old Irishman has had nine title reigns in New Japan, and he’s recently developed a reputation for taking body paint to the next level.

Whether the WWE Universe will ever see Devitt sporting some of the flashier elements that made him stand out in Japan — the Chris Jericho-esque light-up ring jacket or sprawling, comic book-inspired body-paint designs — remains to be seen. “I’ve always got a couple of tricks up my sleeve, so I’m going to come up with something new before then,” he said. “But yeah, look out for the light-up jacket, look out for the body paint. Look out for a new Devitt.”

Devitt really came into his own as the original leader of the NJPW power stable we know as Bullet Club. Dubbing himself “The Real Rock ‘n’ Rolla,” it felt like he would have been right at home as the villain of a Guy Ritchie movie. As far as in-ring skill goes, he’s one of New Japan’s trademark Junior Heavyweights Who Can Do Everything – punishing strikes, technical counter-based wrestling, high-flying moves. He brings a lot to the table, and I’m pretty confident that he can bring that style and swagger with him to the WWE roster. This is stacking up to be a very exciting time for NXT… KENTA is signed, Devitt has just joined him, and Kevin Steen may be on his way as well. Worst-case scenario, he debuts with Sheamus as “Cousin Fergal.” Yes, his real name is Fergal Devitt. It is the most Irish thing ever.