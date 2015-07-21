Watch This Kid Deliver The Most Epic RKO Of The Summer

Here are some cool summertime activities:
– Going to the beach
– Having a barbecue
– Sweating out half of your bodyweight in MLB bleacher seats
– Hitting your unsuspecting friends with Randy Orton’s RKO
Okay, so maybe we don’t wholly endorse the last one (RKOs should also be consensual and done by professionals or whatever), but if there’s one thing people love, it’s non-pro wrestlers doing wrestling moves to… non-pro wrestlers in the water? I dunno. You do you, kids. It’s still better than watching Randy Orton vs. Sheamus, amirite?
Man, and people flipped their shit when the guy was executing finishers on his consenting girl in the pool. Can’t wait for the shit storm.
And that sounds so terrible and dirty and I love it.
When does he poop in her beach bag?
There better be video of that too
Did he get the 3 count?
I don’t know guys. He used both hands and held on the entire time. That’s clearly an old school Diamond Cutter.
Pretty stupid even into water. They warn to do not attempt this for a reason. Not cool and not funny!
OH MAN. SUCH ANGER … says the guy with a girl’s name.
Plus she now has gonorrhea; THANKS OBAMA!
LOL. Are you the “It’s still real to me dammit!” guy?
Be smart. Be safe. DON’T try this at home. Try it at the beach!
This is a post by Danielle? Shouldn’t you be screaming about abuse towards women? I’m confused.
MISANDRY!!!
Was this supposed to be a legitimate shot at her or a joke satirizing shots at her.
Eh, pick one.
Son of a beez…
*at her?
Hope we get a JR remix before the vid is yanked
Black on White Crime… Where’s Sharpton? Where’s Obummer?!
BOOOOO Black People!
Not sure if…….
I bet her father was just giddy from laughter.
I bet his father was too… oh wait he probably doesnt have one.
That was almost a snap-mare. Rowdy Roddy Piper did the same thing to me when I kicked open the door on a bathroom stall at the Rosemont Horizon, except it was into the toilet. I honestly thought it was a chick in the stall because on the skirt that I saw when I looked through the stall crack. Kilts, they do nothing but confuse me.
Vintage black kid!
You know wrestling is fake right?
Seriously?
You’re “tiredofgarbage”? No wonder; your comment was full of it.
The WithSpandex team condones NONE of that; they all are probably pro-feminism (for what it stands for at the very least)!
If this had been a white male doing it to a black female the internet would be going wild crying racism.
WTF !!! Just What The Fuck was that ? The kid takes a running start and grabs her neck with force and pulls her with his FULL weight. Nice way to break her neck you F??king idiot !
Was this there idea of fun ? That girl could have gotten hurt badly. This was so wrong !!!!
When will this page have a real story ?
Rage against the motherfucking machine, friend. Let ’em have it.
if this were something that it isnt, the internet would do something different than what its doing….do i win?
+1