Watch This Kid Deliver The Most Epic RKO Of The Summer

Here are some cool summertime activities:

– Going to the beach

– Having a barbecue

– Sweating out half of your bodyweight in MLB bleacher seats

– Hitting your unsuspecting friends with Randy Orton’s RKO

Okay, so maybe we don’t wholly endorse the last one (RKOs should also be consensual and done by professionals or whatever), but if there’s one thing people love, it’s non-pro wrestlers doing wrestling moves to… non-pro wrestlers in the water? I dunno. You do you, kids. It’s still better than watching Randy Orton vs. Sheamus, amirite?