Watch This Kid Deliver The Most Epic RKO Of The Summer

#Pro Wrestling #WWE
07.21.15 3 years ago 31 Comments

Here are some cool summertime activities:

– Going to the beach
– Having a barbecue
– Sweating out half of your bodyweight in MLB bleacher seats
– Hitting your unsuspecting friends with Randy Orton’s RKO

Okay, so maybe we don’t wholly endorse the last one (RKOs should also be consensual and done by professionals or whatever), but if there’s one thing people love, it’s non-pro wrestlers doing wrestling moves to… non-pro wrestlers in the water? I dunno. You do you, kids. It’s still better than watching Randy Orton vs. Sheamus, amirite?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSPRO WRESTLINGRANDY ORTONRKOWWE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP