Watch This Video Of R-Truth Bringing Crunk Back In The Year 2014

A couple of notes:
1. Crunk music was popular around 2004, led by guys like Lil Jon and The Eastside Boys and other people who copied him. They helped make the word “crunk” a household term that your mom probably used when she dropped you off at high school after watching Oprah raise the roof to it. “Crunk” stopped being a cool thing to say almost a decade ago.
2. R-Truth is theeeee worst. He’s not a good wrestler and his entrance is one of the worst displays of “rapping” you’ll hear on a weekly basis. The song was only good when the Miz rapped his parts. Do you know how bad something has to be for The Miz to make it better? Exactly.
Because of those two facts, this video is incredible to watch. First, Alicia Fox talks with her hands so incredibly much that it makes me dizzy. But also, R-Truth rapping and “orchestrating” his own music. The lyrics, though. The lyrics!
Sometimes I’m bad
And sometimes I’m hopeless
Sometimes I’m sad
Summathatimes I feel depressed
Later in the video, R-Truth is doing that thing where he’s pretending to record a song but he’s recording “Time To Get Crunk”…but he performed it in 2010. Is he still working on the song? Is that the remix? AND IS EVE GOING TO BE DANCING?! These are important questions.
Then he “kicks a freestyle” and…well…at least Alicia Fox is cute as a button. Don’t take my word for it. Watch R-Truth rickety rickety rip it.
Also. Relevant.
Alicia Fox hot.
Remember when R-Truth got a one-on-one title shot at Capitol Punishment? LOL.
I loved the weird promo that he had in the Confederate Uniform.
to this day, the way he lost to Cena is one of the top 5 moments I hated Cena at the most through all of his career.
I don’t care what anybody says, heel r-truth>>>>
How come he gave up the spider stew?
R Truth was in the front running with CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, maybe Wade Barret and (although no one will admit it) The Miz as the best superstars of 2011.
Dat shirt in the last pic tho.
that Tupac pic is so 90s. We need a series on wrestlers and random-ass celebs.
First of all, when you typed “rickety rickety rip it”, I thought you were just mocking bad rap stereotypes but I never thought he would actually be SAYING IT! Hahahahahaha!
Also, I checked out other episodes of this. There’s only one. And it’s Natalya talking about shoes for 4 minutes…
Man all R-Truth needed was some face paint in that Tupac picture and he would be black Sting.
3 things about the insider. 1) Alicia is gorgeous. 2) R-Truth’s basic ass beat 3) Riggy rip it.
Damn, that R-Truth pic with Tupac is fly as fuck!
That pic with 2Pac is just dynamite, hilarious to think that Truth would go on to become the wrestler he is today while Pac would go on to become dead. Ok, not so hilarious.
Damn, Truth is old school flava, rip em up.
Also, why haven’t we seen an R-Truth/Cena collaboration? Or rap battle?
Turn Heel again Truth :(
Heel R-Truth was the shit back in 2011.
and that’s why Alicia Fox is everything.