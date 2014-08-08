Watch Tommy Dreamer Suplex Some Dork Back To Neverland

I’m only vaguely familiar with the show “Impractical Jokers” on TruTV. For those not in the know, it’s a prank-war competition show where the loser has to pull some ridiculous stunt while following every instruction fed to him through an earpiece. So, when I got wind of former WWE/ECW star and House of Hardcore founder Tommy Dreamer showing up, I thought I’d take a look. And holy crap, these guys might be the most abrasive people I have ever witnessed on television. If there was a trade school for morning zoo radio DJs, these would be the dropouts. But let’s not get me started on one of my reality TV rants. Instead, let’s focus on the Innovator of Violence going to work on this schlub in the Peter Pan costume.
Full disclosure: I am a BIG Tommy Dreamer fan. I’m not even sure I know why, I think it’s just because he’s an honest, blue-collar guy who seems genuinely enthralled with wrestling. One of the things that got me so excited for WrestleCon back in April was my chance to finally see him wrestle live… so naturally, the day of the show, I got food poisoning strong enough to bring down a rhino and I couldn’t really focus on the match. THANKS, PAPA JOHN’S. Still, honored to be there. I really hope Bobby Fish didn’t watch me throw up in the garbage can by the concession booth.
And by the way, let’s address the elephant in the room… the guy in the Peter Pan outfit is TOTALLY in on this. I’m not sure what the target demographic for Impractical Jokers is, but they’re getting worked, brother. You cannot pull in some average Joe off the street and expect him to safely take a suplex. Sorry to spoil the illusion of your shouting man-child prank show, but this guy was at least briefly trained on how to take a bump. These are the things you learn from one month of wrestling school.
For those not familiar with the Impractical Jokers “plot”, this is the Punishment portion of the show. Whichever of the 4 jokers fails the week’s competition (ie, if they wimp out on calling a prankee something nasty, etc, etc) they have to take their punishment. The dude in the Peter Pan costume IS in on it because he’s one of the 4 stars of the show. His punishment for losing this week is to get his ass beat by Tommy Dreamer.
And yes the idea is that he doesnt know it’s wrestling, but it’s reality tv – of course he knows his punishment is way worse than just being in a play :)
The one thing I took away from this: Was that an Uso wrestling Bam Bam Bigelow in the beginning??
That might be Lance Anoaʻi.
I couldn’t take the laughing hyenas, so I turned it off. Also, the guy was probably in the know if he had to take a suplex and other stuff for the joke.
The dude in the costume is Brian Quinn. He’s part of a podcast called Tell ’em Steve Dave. It’s pretty great.
It doesn’t matter, it has never mattered what people “know” in pro-wrestling, it is all 100% what actually happens and how the crowd reacts.
This was a great bit, and having one of the Ruling Lords of Hardcore in Tommy Dreamer sopping up all the gravy with bread was just delightful. There will never be anything not fantastic about Tommy Dreamer pwnzzoring a guy in Peter Pan tights.
If you’re in there with a trained guy, they can work with you to do some spots if you don’t have any training.
How about instead of being so negative and assuming everything’s fake you do a little research instead? They’ve done tons of AMAs on reddit about how the filming is actually all genuine.
Obviously they know their punishments. They claim that if anyone refuses one then they get kicked off the show but that’s simply not true. But really what else would you expect? They’re not going to make someone jump out of a plane (that actually happened) without them being ok with it, that’s a lawsuit waiting to happen.
I find it funny that you bash Impractical Jokers and defend WWE. You’re a hypocrite through and through, the worst kind.