Watch The Women Of WWE Nail The Don’t Rush Challenge

A group of WWE’s women wrestlers revealed they’d taken the Don’t Rush Challenge today, and they absolutely nailed it. Naomi was the “ mastermind ” of the video, which you can watch here:

The Don’t Rush Challenge is one of the newer TikTok challenges that’s blown up in the social isolation era, and one of the easier ones to do with friends. With the song Don’t Rush by British hip hop duo Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One in the background, someone starts the challenge dressed in clothes they wear to hang out at home. Then they cover their phone for a second, usually with a makeup brush, and uncover it to reveal one of their best going out looks before passing the challenge on to someone else.

In the WWE edition of the challenge, which Young T & Bugsy called the “best one yet,” the theme for the second outfit was ring gear, in most cases what the wrestlers wore at this year’s WrestleMania. It features Sasha Banks, Naomi, Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, Tamina, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Carmella, Natalya (with her cat), Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Bianca Belair (shown in the process of making her own gear), and Lana (in a few different outfits) showing off their style and personalities.