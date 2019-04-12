WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Great American Bash: The Blood Runs Cold guys stole the show, Chris Jericho and the Ultimo Dragon tried to kill each other for real, and Hulk Hogan celebrated the one year anniversary of his industry-changing heel turn by losing a tag team match with a basketball guy.

… And Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: WCW sold out most of the Georgia Dome six days before a pay-per-view and were like, “You know what? Let’s just have the pay-per-view here.” William Scott Goldberg is the new WCW World Heavyweight Champion, Scott Hall returned as an awkward obstacle, and Diamond Dallas Page gave Karl Malone the worst double high-five you’ve ever seen.

Click here to watch the pay-per-view on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Bash at the Beach 1998.