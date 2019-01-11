The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 5/25/98: Lex-N-Effect

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: The Giant tried to offer his Tag Team Championship partner a spot in nWo Hollywood, and got spit in the face. Also, Eric Bischoff indirectly declared himself King Of Bikers, and Juventud Guerrera almost killed a dude.

Up first, let’s see what happened on a surprisingly eventful and relevant episode of Thunder.