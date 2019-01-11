The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 5/25/98: Lex-N-Effect

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: The Giant tried to offer his Tag Team Championship partner a spot in nWo Hollywood, and got spit in the face. Also, Eric Bischoff indirectly declared himself King Of Bikers, and Juventud Guerrera almost killed a dude.
Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.
Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. This is when the nWo has splintered, and God help us re: basically everything from now until the end of the company.
Up first, let’s see what happened on a surprisingly eventful and relevant episode of Thunder.
In 2016 I learned about the existance of “Diesel” a character so lame he was in none of the PSX WWF games despite being World Champ for a year. In 2017 I learned Raven wasn’t always Raven and in 2018 I learned that “Wolfpac Sting” little kid me’s favorite wrestler who I for years claimed “Is the best Sting” only existed for 6 months. 2019 will be the year I accept that maybe Wolfpac Sting was never cool and little kid me was a fug’n loser.
Also reading a recap a few weeks ago lead me down a path to buying a bootleg Latino World Order shirt on Amazon, as a 5’1″ Jewish woman buying a Large male shirt this will no doubt lead to problems but it’s $15 well spent.
It’s kind of amazing that despite how truly terrible the main event scene is, there are lots of things I enjoy about WCW. I always look forward to the recaps with unbridled joy. They are my favorite articles on the website by far.
I love it when Lex Luger remembers how wrestling works and is not on cruise control.
Zybysko is wondering how many of his future ex-wives are on stage with him in that photo.
All future Macho Man stories on “With Spandex” need to include that Macho Man/Wildcat Willie photo from the end of this review.
Also…Lenny Lane was finally ready to approach Lodi with an idea after that Flock segment.