The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 9/28/98: Hart To Say I’m Sorry

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: In one of the biggest moments ever in our sport™, the Ultimate Warrior kidnapped and brainwashed Hollywood Hogan’s Disciple until it reversed the initials on his leather vest. In response, Hogan threw a chair at a mirror.

Up first, let’s see what happened on Thunder. Spoiler: not much.