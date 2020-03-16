The Best And Worst Of WCW Souled Out 1999

After David “gets the win” and “pins Mr. Perfect,” the nWo wanders in for a 10-minute beatdown. This is the price you pay for even momentarily getting a leg up on the New World Order. Ric is handcuffed to the ropes, Buff Bagwell provides the assist on some classic schoolyard bullying (pictured, above), and Hogan whips David with his HOLLYWOOD PRESIDENT weight belt. It’s like when the Mad King Aerys executed Rickard and Brandon Stark, basically. Robert’s Rebellion starts around Uncensored ’99, although Tywin Lannister (Vince McMahon) opening the gates of King’s Landing (WWF) to the rebels goes in the wrong direction. The Mad King’s daughter DOES eventually destroy us with fire, though. So, the nWo stands tall. At least we can be confident that this is the one segment where that happens, and that the rest of the pay-per-view is … [stares at results] hm. Worst: A Knee Jerk Reaction After we’re done getting the State of the No Union Address from Ric Flair, we find out that Bill Goldberg has been — make sure you’re sitting down for this — attacked in the locker room. He’s supposed to face Scott Hall in a stun gun ladder match in the main event (as Russo’s not there yet to put the taser on a pole), but how will the guy who never takes damage or believably sells being hurt beyond shaking his head in confusion for a few seconds recover in time?

I remember Scott Keith’s old write-up of Souled Out referencing this as, “most boring ladder match I’ve ever seen,” and that’s an understatement. You may be shocked to find that the best combination for a gimmick match requiring dexterity and athleticism is somehow not a guy in the middle of having his real-life drug and alcohol problems turned into a wrestling story as he lives them and clumsy-ass bull in a China shop Bill Goldberg. Here’s Bill tripping over the ladder a second time trying to get out of the ring. In true WCW fashion, Goldberg calmly blades in front of everyone, meaning they have to up the boredom ante and show a majority of the match from a wide angle. It’s not like they could’ve just, you know, not written unnecessary blood into the match when they knew showing it would mean everyone at home being forced to watch from the nosebleeds. Unless they’re just trying to get fans to not notice what happens to Goldberg when a match goes 17 minutes. The finish is cute, even though it’s not particularly well done. The concept is that Goldberg’s going to throw the stun gun into the air, Halls going to reach up for it, and Goldberg’s going to spear him. Only it takes Goldberg like 40 seconds to make sure he and Hall are in the right place for the spot, and they’re too close for the spear to hit with any impact. So it’s just like, “you ready? You sure? You sure you’re ready? Okay, get ready. One … two … LOB!” [bunny hop tackle] An ‘A’ for effort, I guess. Goldberg poses over Hall’s body and finally jabs him once, for like half a second, with the taser. This triggers a run-in from Bam Bam Bigelow, which immediately turns into Hall no-selling the electricity to stand up and shock them both into helplessness. So that’s two main event matches in a row on a single pay-per-view in which the nWo lost only to shrug it off and beat everyone down anyway. Cool. Worst: In A Completely Unrelated Story, The nWo Dominates Konnan is mad about Lex Luger’s sudden but inevitable betrayal on Monday Nitro and wants to show him that only he, the man who was kicked out of the nWo Wolfpac, is truly nWo Wolfpac. What he’s not anticipating is interference from recent Goldberg wrangler Miss Elizabeth Lubetsky, who shows up looking like an entire neighborhood of brick shithouses to spray him in the eyes with nWo® brand paint. That means that everything even mildly important on the first pay-per-view of WCW’s return to tradition and good sense not involving a murdered hobby horse is centered around the nWo kicking everybody’s ass. What’s the opposite of putting butts in seats, and why do they keep doing it?

The Rest Of Tonight’s Souled Out* Card *actual attendance 10,833 in a venue that holds 13,500 The opening match for Souled Out ’99 is an unannounced Chris Benoit vs. Mean Mike Enos match, which is absolutely the kind of thing you should be spending 10 pay-per-view minutes on. Benoit wins, of course, with a diving forehead attack to Enos’ shoulder, which knocks Enos out somehow and DOESN’T give Benoit further brain damage. You know, sometimes you let yourself forget enough to watch a Benoit match and kinda get into it again, and then he jumps off the top rope with his arms out and lands brains first on his opponent’s strongest and sharpest bones and you’re like, “ugh, right, sorry.” This would be surprisingly great, like a lot of Enos’ lost WCW mid-card matches, if not for the overwhelming, smothering amount of reality rightfully wrapped around Benoit’s in-ring legacy. “What belongs on pay-per-view even less than Chris Benoit vs. Mike Enos,” you might ask? How about eight whole minutes of FIT FINLAY against HEAVY METAL VAN HAMMER? I’d be mad if this shit started up in the middle of Nitro, how am I supposed to handle it on PPV? Whew, we finally have proof that Finlay could beat Hammer. I know wrestling fans were losing their minds over that timeless hypothetical. What’s next, Brad Armstrong versus Johnny Boone? Were Vincent and Hardbody Harrison too busy to go 15 on pay-per-view?