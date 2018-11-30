The Best And Worst Of WCW Spring Stampede 1998

Previously on the Best and Worst of Spring Stampede: Scott Steiner got maced by WCW security, the Macho Man tried to kill Kimberly, Chris Benoit got hit in the back of the head with a stick, and in a crazy reversal of personalities, Booker T called Hulk Hogan the n-word. Let’s hope this year’s show lives up to that.

Click here to watch Spring Stampede ’98 on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. These are my favorite things in the world to write, and it beats reading about Drake Maverick peeing on things.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Spring Stampede 1998, originally aired on April 19, 1998.

