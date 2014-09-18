Weather Is Jericho: Chris Jericho Crashed The Weather Forecast In Phoenix

#Pro Wrestling #WWE
09.18.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

In case you hadn’t heard, Chris Jericho is about to wrap up his current WWE run.  He’s once again hitting the road with his band Fozzy, and for this next week or so, his wrestling and music careers are overlapping a bit.  So, if you’re at a Fox station in Phoenix doing a little bit of cross-promotion, why not help out the local meteorologist?  Here’s the video of him doing just that:

If he had just said “Pretty much everywhere, it’s gonna be hot” and walked away, he would have been my hero for life.

He took a while to get a hang of it, but you have to admire the man’s enthusiasm.  It was kind of like a dialed-back version of Andrew WK’s weather forecast in Oklahoma, but I’m not sure anything could live up to that one.  Major points also go to the weatherman for actually finding some old Fozzy and headbanging off to the side.  While we’re at it, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the greatest Wrestler Doing The Weather video of all time.  Here’s Ring of Honor star Mark Briscoe attempting the weather and giving us high art in the process.

“Lightnening.”  They should’ve sent a poet.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSCHRIS JERICHOlocal newsPRO WRESTLINGWeatherweathermenWWE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP