Weather Is Jericho: Chris Jericho Crashed The Weather Forecast In Phoenix

In case you hadn’t heard, Chris Jericho is about to wrap up his current WWE run. He’s once again hitting the road with his band Fozzy, and for this next week or so, his wrestling and music careers are overlapping a bit. So, if you’re at a Fox station in Phoenix doing a little bit of cross-promotion, why not help out the local meteorologist? Here’s the video of him doing just that:
If he had just said “Pretty much everywhere, it’s gonna be hot” and walked away, he would have been my hero for life.
He took a while to get a hang of it, but you have to admire the man’s enthusiasm. It was kind of like a dialed-back version of Andrew WK’s weather forecast in Oklahoma, but I’m not sure anything could live up to that one. Major points also go to the weatherman for actually finding some old Fozzy and headbanging off to the side. While we’re at it, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the greatest Wrestler Doing The Weather video of all time. Here’s Ring of Honor star Mark Briscoe attempting the weather and giving us high art in the process.
“Lightnening.” They should’ve sent a poet.
Jericho was what was right about WWE/WCW. He went from a hero, to a heel, to a hero, to a heel, to a ‘we-don’t-know-whether-to-like-him-or-hate-him.’
But I’ve heard interviews with the guy, and he’s A-OK in my book. Dude is hilarious!
You can see why people just like the guy, whether he’s a heel or face, it makes no difference.
Wasn’t hot yesterday, man. We got all kinds of rain.
We got sprinkled up here. That hurricane just trolled Phoenix metro.
But you guys got hit hard. How’s the mosquito situation down there?
barely hit Tucson, but beat the hell out of Cochise County and Santa Cruz County.
Shoot any politicians? How’s the border doing? What’s it like living in the most racist state in America? (more of a brown racism than a black racism)
You’re a funny man Mr Jericho.
I’m two days into listening to his podcast. It’s really good. He’s a kid at heart, but still a really good interviewer.