Weather Is Jericho: Chris Jericho Crashed The Weather Forecast In Phoenix

In case you hadn’t heard, Chris Jericho is about to wrap up his current WWE run. He’s once again hitting the road with his band Fozzy, and for this next week or so, his wrestling and music careers are overlapping a bit. So, if you’re at a Fox station in Phoenix doing a little bit of cross-promotion, why not help out the local meteorologist? Here’s the video of him doing just that:

If he had just said “Pretty much everywhere, it’s gonna be hot” and walked away, he would have been my hero for life.

He took a while to get a hang of it, but you have to admire the man’s enthusiasm. It was kind of like a dialed-back version of Andrew WK’s weather forecast in Oklahoma, but I’m not sure anything could live up to that one. Major points also go to the weatherman for actually finding some old Fozzy and headbanging off to the side. While we’re at it, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the greatest Wrestler Doing The Weather video of all time. Here’s Ring of Honor star Mark Briscoe attempting the weather and giving us high art in the process.

“Lightnening.” They should’ve sent a poet.