Wednesday Night Viewership Improved This Week, With A Live AEW Dynamite On Top

This week, AEW Dynamite returned to live broadcast, with stars like SCU, Nyla Rose, Proud & Powerful, and MJF appearing in the arena for the first time in over a month, and a completely bonkers main event. NXT has pre-taped, but still featured two title matches, the debut of Karrion “Killer” Kross, and the use of the word “TakeOver” in its promotion. Ultimately, however, Dynamite won the night once again, although both shows received more viewers than last week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite had 732,000 viewers on Wednesday, an improvement over last week’s 693,000. NXT had 663,000 viewers, which is better than the 637,000 they had last week, without getting them close to AEW..