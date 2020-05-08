Wednesday Night Viewership Improved This Week, With A Live AEW Dynamite On Top

This week, AEW Dynamite returned to live broadcast, with stars like SCU, Nyla Rose, Proud & Powerful, and MJF appearing in the arena for the first time in over a month, and a completely bonkers main event. NXT has pre-taped, but still featured two title matches, the debut of Karrion “Killer” Kross, and the use of the word “TakeOver” in its promotion. Ultimately, however, Dynamite won the night once again, although both shows received more viewers than last week.
According to Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite had 732,000 viewers on Wednesday, an improvement over last week’s 693,000. NXT had 663,000 viewers, which is better than the 637,000 they had last week, without getting them close to AEW..
Both shows also did slightly better in their ratings with the key 18-49 demo. Dynamite got a 0.28, just slightly up from 0.27 last week. NXT had a 0.18 rating, compared to last week’s 0.16.
This was the best vieweship and highest demo rating that AEW Dynamite has had since March.
In the Cable Top 150, Dynamite went up to #12, from #16 last week. NXT climbed from #51 to #33, making it back into the Top 50. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had the highest ratings on cable Wednesday night, with a 0.57 in the key demo. Hannity on FOX News had the highest viewership of the night with 4.403 million viewers.