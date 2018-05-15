WWE

Spoilers for Westworld below!

Westworld‘s first season was a massive hit with viewers, even with red herrings and mysteries chucked at them at a pace that was difficult to navigate. For most of the first season and a good amount of the current second season, there’s been little sense of where the story is headed. Some fans openly wonder if this is the next coming of LOST — a show that was being made up as it was going along with cliffhanger after cliffhanger in what seemed like a maneuver specifically put in place to keep people glued to their TV sets.

That doesn’t seem to be the case for Westworld, even with its obtuse and sometimes difficult to follow flash forwards, backward, sideways, and otherwise. Co-creator Lisa Joy stopped by Reddit for an Ask Me Anything where she answered the all-important question by user Platio: “Oh, hi, Lisa. With the show renewed for a third season, how far ahead have you already planned the story? Do you work on it one season at a time or is there a general idea you are slowly developing? Thanks!”

Joy’s answer quite possibly could change everything we know. Not only about the show, which is indeed planned out for multiple more seasons, but a “man” named Mick Foley:

Our philosophy from the beginning was to lay out the major tentpole moments — Ford’s death, Dolores’s transformation, Bernard’s ‘discovery’, and all the moments coming down the line — while working on the pilot. We needed to plan out the journey for several seasons in order to know where to begin. But obviously you can’t — and wouldn’t want to — plan everything. But then you don’t want to be dogmatic about it. If you find a storyline or a character situation that you didn’t expect you want to have the latitude to lean into that. This is especially true with character pairings, which are really where it gets fun with such a large ensemble. You take two great flavors and add them together to make a new dish. So Maeve and Lee in season 2, Dolores and Hector season 3, MIB and Akecheta season 4, etc. But you have to start at the beginning. And for us, the ultimate meaning of this story, the destination our path has always been leading started back in nineteen ninety-eight when the Undertaker threw Mankind off hеll in a cell, and plummeted sixteen feet through an announcer’s table.

It’s that last bit that could be considered a long-running joke to some, but it could be the confirmation of a little-known theory in plain sight: Mick Foley is not human. This was clearly illustrated at 1998’s King of the Ring when he was thrown off the top of the cell through the Spanish announce table.