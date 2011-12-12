What’s On Tonight: 2001, All Over Again

Fear Factor (NBC) – For the most part, I’m all about recycling bits of pop culture that date back to 2001. If Radiohead and the Strokes ever decide to hit the road together, to play Is This It and Amnesiac all the way through, I’d be in first line. “Fear Factor” is not the “most part.”
WWE Monday Night Raw (USA) – Tonight’s the annual Slammy Awards, with the top honor going to the WWE Superstar of the Year. I haven’t followed wrestling for many a-year, so I’m just going to assume that either Grandmaster Sexay or Uncle Cletus is going to win.
2 Broke Girls (CBS) – No “How I Met Your Mother” tonight, which means we get two episodes of “2 Broke Girls.” This is the TV equivalent of going to see Louis C.K. perform stand-up, until he’s replaced with Carlos Mencia and John Pinette on the schedule at the last second. [Author note: I retract my terrible analogy — it’s why I bombed the SATs. What I meant to say is: “HIMYM” will be missed, “2 Broke Girls” is awful.]
Enlightened (HBO) – Season finale. Has Laura Dern waded through dinosaur dung yet?
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (Travel) – “Tony has a hallucinatory Christmas journey in which he meets Norah Jones, a vegan death metal chef, Samantha Brown, Christopher Walken,” and hardcore punk band Fu*ked Up, who released my favorite album of 2011. That sounds like more of a Hanukkah journey to me.
Late-Night Guests: Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III makes a joke about nude photos with ScarJo present on Letterman; Charlize Theron and Kevin Hart finally realize what “Pumped Up Kicks” is about when Foster the People play it on Leno; the “X-Factor” judges don’t make a decision about whether they like Anna Faris and the Kooks on Kimmel; Rob Lowe, Donald Faison, and Noel Gallagher do the Turk Dance on Conan; Chef Anne Burrell discusses her hair on Stewart; and Samuel L. Jackson talks loudly on Colbert.
I think Bourdain’s show isn’t No Reservations but his new show The Layover.
The two are practically the same.
Not that I know how to find Oprah’s channel, but “Rollin’ with Zach” starring the great Zach Anner debuts tonight.
Also: the least anticipated Monday Night Football game of the year. GO C-HOX!
“vegan death metal chef”
Will they be showing their pre-concert ritual of drinking juice from the blood orange?
Anthony Bourdain, Norah Jones, Christopher Walken and Fucked Up all in one hour? To which god do I owe a sacrificial baby?
I don’t really care for Foster The People’s music (a little too MGMT for my tastes [pushes up hipster-y glasses]), but even if I had liked them, I would have sworn a jihad on them for bringing Kenny G up onto the stage on SNL. That talentless pussy should never be heard by anyone.
Analogies are bad when you end up likening Louie to How I Met Your Mother.
“Rob Lowe, Donald Faison, and Noel Gallagher do the Turk Dance on Conan”
I’d give an organ to watch either Gallagher brother (or both) do the Turk Dance.
Ok, first real fail from the new team. Thanks for recovering the fumble for them Matt. Now I just need to find Oprah’s channel
Did you really compare Louis CK to a CBS sitcom?
So you’re saying that HIMYM + 2BG = Louis C.K., while 2BG * 2 = Mencia + Pinette? This makes very little sense to me, Josh.
Retracted, though How I Met is the Louis C.K. of CBS sitcoms.
I heard that Foster the People song for the first time the other night, what a godawful three-minute long turd. I know every generation thinks their music is he best but if that is what Soundgarden sounded like to my parents, I think I owe them an apology.
Norah Jones is on Bourdain? This is going to be like the first time I saw Japanese businessmen eating sushi off of a naked woman a.k.a hungry boner or boner hunger.
I just want to defend JoshK and agree that HIMYM or at least the first couple seasons of HIMYM are the Louis CK of CBS sitcoms. It’s good enough to belong on another channel. (HIMYM + New Girl + Happy Endings would be a decent supergroup to take down NBC’s Thursday night lineup)
Two Broke Girls is a great show for many reasons….
Its honest portrayal of Korean Deli owners, black cashiers, Russian cooks……
…and mostly two great ideas…….
[www.worstpreviews.com]
NSFW……unless you work where I do….