A ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Dropped One Sweet Bullet Club Reference

03.09.18 15 hours ago

One minute you’re watching Wheel of Fortune , and the next minute a contestant is talking about a WWE star named AJ Styles, something about a superkick party with her two boys, and a taken-aback Pat Sajak shifting off in the other direction.

Thanks to the legendary Shonda on Thursday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, that’s exactly what went down.

Sajak opened up with asking our dear friend Shonda about wrestling (something non-wrestling fans should know to stay as far away as possible from discussing), and this American hero went from standard contestant to super smark in about three seconds.

She mentioned her favorite wrestler is Styles, her family tries to attend live events and there’s always a superkick party going on at her house with two young boys:

