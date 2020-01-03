Here’s Which Superstars WWE Says Will Break Out In 2020

WWE put out a YouTube video today called “5 Superstars who will break out in 2020,” which seems like it should essentially be a preview for who fans can expect to get pushed this year. It could also just be WWE imitating of the type of video a wrestling fan channel would put out for clicks, but they put some good wrestlers and tag teams on this list, so hopefully that’s not the case!

WWE’s breakout stars for 2020, according to this video, will be:

Fire and Desire (Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville), as a tag team. “It’s only a matter of time before Fire and Desire turn their great in-ring chemistry into results,” the narrator says.

WALTER , whose chops, power, Imperium stable, and UK Championship reign are put over in the video

Dakota Kai , who also won "Future Star of the Year" in the 2019 NXT Year-End Awards. WWE recaps her War Games heel turn and says her "new attitude" could bring her success.

Humberto Carrillo doesn't get as specific an endorsement as the others, but he gets called an important "future player" and "the future might just come in 2020."

Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker) are the final entry on this list, with WWE putting over the team's popularity and saying that "we have yet to really see Heavy Machinery at their full potential"

You can watch the whole list here: