Whoa: CM Punk Is Hosting The Red Carpet Coverage At The Alternative Press Music Awards

CM Punk left WWE back in January. Since the moment he left, fans have been asking WHEN IS CM PUNK COMING BACK? Aside from him going to hockey games and showing up on Maron, it’s been pretty slim.

Here’s a little good news for CM Punk fans: The Gibson Brands AP Music Awards are happening in Cleveland on July 21, and Punk’s gonna be there. The best part? He’ll be on the mic. He’s hosting the red carpet coverage and not cutting a promo on Slash for drinking and doing drugs, but it’s good enough.

Via Alt Press:

TThe Gibson Brands AP Music Awards, fueled by Monster Energy Drink, will open with a star-studded red carpet located just outside the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, kicking off at 5:00 p.m. This year’s presenters, performers, honorees and nominees will line the carpet for two full hours, ultimately making their way to the highlighted AXS TV red carpet pre-show area, co-hosted by new addition CM Punk and Automatic Loveletter frontwoman/The Voice season two runner-up Juliet Simms. Wait, what? You heard right! Professional wrestling champion CM Punk has been officially added as a red carpet host at the APMAs! As a life-long music fan, CM Punk will be making one of his first public appearances since he stepped away from his many years in the squared circle. CM Punk will be joining co-host Juliet Simms to interview celebrities for the AXS TV red carpet pre-show extravaganza! Here’s what CM Punk had to say about his new role: “Well, I’m actually stoked to get out of the house and get gussied up for the first-ever Gibson Brands AP Music Awards, fueled by Monster Energy Drink. Red carpets and me don’t mix, so I figure it’ll be a perfectly hilarious night with friends and a live microphone—my favorite! Be there and be square!”

The guys from Yellowcard should show up wearing New Nexus armbands.

We’ll keep you updated on any further developments (like Joan Jett suddenly being a smark and asking Punk if he’s gonna return in January and win the Royal Rumble), but worst case scenario, hey, a public appearance from Punk as Punk amidst punk. Tickets are available for the event if you wanna dress up nicely and have him ask you questions. Pretend you’re one of the background guys from Dashboard.

For additional information on my interests bisecting, please consult this picture of Punk and Hayley Williams.