Whoa: CM Punk Is Hosting The Red Carpet Coverage At The Alternative Press Music Awards

CM Punk left WWE back in January. Since the moment he left, fans have been asking WHEN IS CM PUNK COMING BACK? Aside from him going to hockey games and showing up on Maron, it’s been pretty slim.
Here’s a little good news for CM Punk fans: The Gibson Brands AP Music Awards are happening in Cleveland on July 21, and Punk’s gonna be there. The best part? He’ll be on the mic. He’s hosting the red carpet coverage and not cutting a promo on Slash for drinking and doing drugs, but it’s good enough.
Via Alt Press:
TThe Gibson Brands AP Music Awards, fueled by Monster Energy Drink, will open with a star-studded red carpet located just outside the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, kicking off at 5:00 p.m. This year’s presenters, performers, honorees and nominees will line the carpet for two full hours, ultimately making their way to the highlighted AXS TV red carpet pre-show area, co-hosted by new addition CM Punk and Automatic Loveletter frontwoman/The Voice season two runner-up Juliet Simms.
Wait, what? You heard right! Professional wrestling champion CM Punk has been officially added as a red carpet host at the APMAs! As a life-long music fan, CM Punk will be making one of his first public appearances since he stepped away from his many years in the squared circle. CM Punk will be joining co-host Juliet Simms to interview celebrities for the AXS TV red carpet pre-show extravaganza!
Here’s what CM Punk had to say about his new role: “Well, I’m actually stoked to get out of the house and get gussied up for the first-ever Gibson Brands AP Music Awards, fueled by Monster Energy Drink. Red carpets and me don’t mix, so I figure it’ll be a perfectly hilarious night with friends and a live microphone—my favorite! Be there and be square!”
The guys from Yellowcard should show up wearing New Nexus armbands.
We’ll keep you updated on any further developments (like Joan Jett suddenly being a smark and asking Punk if he’s gonna return in January and win the Royal Rumble), but worst case scenario, hey, a public appearance from Punk as Punk amidst punk. Tickets are available for the event if you wanna dress up nicely and have him ask you questions. Pretend you’re one of the background guys from Dashboard.
For additional information on my interests bisecting, please consult this picture of Punk and Hayley Williams.
Nice I live about 15 minutes from the Rock Hall. Maybe I’ll go try to catch a glimpse of the red carpet stuff
Will AJ be there?
Yo I bet he fucked that Paramour girl.
God bless you.
His best red carpet work will always be Maria Kanellis
[m.youtube.com]
So it’s on 7/21, added together is 28. 28 divisible by 3 is 9.333333
The three is obvious, and HL2 was released 9 years ago.
There are the same amount of letters in Alternative music press awards as there are in Half life 3 is confirmed by Valve.
…Gabe you sneaky bastard.
If any celebs chant “CM PUNK” I’m done.
“This year’s presenters, performers, honorees and nominees will line the carpet for two full hours, ultimately making their way to the highlighted AXS TV red carpet pre-show area…”
I hope that means the red carpet stuff will be broadcast on AXS TV? I think I have that channel. Yay!
Wait, it’s July 21? So if they air any of this live, it’ll be opposite Raw. Bummer. #NoDVR
Damn, dude looks healthy.
Of all the things I thought CM Punk would do in his retirement, “be Joan Rivers” is not one I saw coming.
Does this mean he’s going to Pipe Bomb the Neon Trees? Words or actual bomb, I will accept either.
But… he’s not supposed to be happy and doing things he enjoys… he’s supposed to be miserable without the WWE!!
THIS IS ALL GOING WRONG!!
“Pretend you’re one of the background guys from Dashboard.”
To make Punk feel Vindicated, right? …I’ll show myself out.
I came for the Punk news, but stayed for the pubic hair jokes.