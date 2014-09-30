Will Global Force Wrestling Take Over NJPW’s Biggest Show Of The Year?

According to PWInsider.com a Global Force Wrestling PPV has been scheduled with major pay-per-view carriers for January 4th, 2015. For the past 22 years, New Japan Pro Wrestling has held their biggest event of the year on the same date.
Global Force Wrestling, Jeff Jarrett’s attempt at bringing back the territories on an international scale, announced a partnership with NJPW back in June of this year. It’s rumoured that WrestleKingdom 9 will in fact be a Global Force production to be broadcast in the US, rather than branded and produced by NJPW.
New Japan has a history of utilizing inter-promotional partnerships for their January 4th Tokyo Dome shows. The first was Starrcade 1992, in conjunction with the American company WCW. The WCW/NJPW supershows were broadcast in Japan, but edited an aired on a later date in the US. If the rumours are true, this would be the first US pay-per-view from New Japan.
Jeff Jarret and Global Force Wrestling have yet to make an official announcement, presumably because he’s busy hitting people with guitars and making your Bullet Club shirts about a million times less cool.
Who gives a shit? Don’t we have enough wrestling over here in the States. Let him stay over there.
yeah who gives a shit about literally the best wrestling on the planet amirite
Sure, why would we want to watch the best wrestling promotion in the world? I mean, between TNA, and these wonderful Raw episodes we’ve been getting, we’re practiaclly drowning in great wrestling.
The nihilistic part of me hopes it comes with pictures of Jeff Jarret’s face constantly poking in from the edges of the screen, just to remind you of the horrible bargain you’ve made to legally watch this show.
If Double J makes it easier for myself and others to watch the most insanely awesome wrestling event on the planet, then I’ll gladly sign my first born over to him.
So here’s a question: English commentary and who do i have to sleep with to make sure it’s NOT Striker?
I hope this alleviates the problems NJPW seemed to have with its PPVs outside Japan even if we have to thank JJ for it.
New Japan getting more exposure sounds like a good thing. But Jeff Jarrett…
I have no cable, so unless it’s also offered as an iPPV I’m just not interested.
Do you churn your own butter, too?
Only when I screw up making whipped cream. :P
I very much enjoy the notion that one of Jeff Jarrett’s primary negotiating tactics is giving people the ol’ El Kabong.
His other negotiating tactic is anxiously waiting to hit people with El Kabong. That and strutting pretty much cover it.
That Jeff Jarrett picture ruined my morning
Here’s another one to ruin your afternoon.
[i.imgur.com]
You’re welcome.
This is a pretty intriguing concept for a new wrestling company model. Keep a small roster of headline talent and run occasional shows using a mix of these wrestlers and cheap indie workers on short term or non-exclusive contract, as well as act as the US production contractor for various big indies and foreign companies. Have the long term wrestlers appear on these shows as well.
They are still relying on diminishing PPV revenue though, and they should probably incorporate CHIKARA’s season structure (with an off-season) in order to further control costs.
The WWE business model barely works for the WWE, much less anyone else seeking to challenge them. The value of their TV contracts keeps declining and the attempt to monetise their tape library has gone only okay while costing a tremendous amount. If any other relatively large company is going to survive, it has to be run lean and flexibly and focused on finding new revenue streams. Maybe they could run experience weekends, where fans pay a premium to spend a couple days with wrestlers, maybe learn to run the ropes or some shit. Maybe they can farm off young wrestlers to strangers performing medical experiments and get quick cash that way.
Jeff Jarrett is the plague of locusts of wrestling. I’m not really sure what I’m getting at there but it sounds right.
If this ends in Double J getting repeatedly Rainmaker’d I’m all for it
This is clearly the only acceptable way this can end
I understand the hate for Jarrett, but c’mon guys, this is awesome. New Japan is consistently putting out the best wrestling product on the planet, and the thought of getting Wrestle Kingdom as a U.S. PPV has me watering at the mouth.