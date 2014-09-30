Will Global Force Wrestling Take Over NJPW’s Biggest Show Of The Year?

#Pro Wrestling
09.30.14 4 years ago 19 Comments

According to PWInsider.com a Global Force Wrestling PPV has been scheduled with major pay-per-view carriers for January 4th, 2015. For the past 22 years, New Japan Pro Wrestling has held their biggest event of the year on the same date.

Global Force Wrestling, Jeff Jarrett’s attempt at bringing back the territories on an international scale, announced a partnership with NJPW back in June of this year. It’s rumoured that WrestleKingdom 9 will in fact be a Global Force production to be broadcast in the US, rather than branded and produced by NJPW.

New Japan has a history of utilizing inter-promotional partnerships for their January 4th Tokyo Dome shows. The first was Starrcade 1992, in conjunction with the American company WCW. The WCW/NJPW supershows were broadcast in Japan, but edited an aired on a later date in the US. If the rumours are true, this would be the first US pay-per-view from New Japan.

Jeff Jarret and Global Force Wrestling have yet to make an official announcement, presumably because he’s busy hitting people with guitars and making your Bullet Club shirts about a million times less cool.

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling
TAGSBULLET CLUBGLOBAL FORCE WRESTLINGJEFF JARRETTNEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGNJPWPRO WRESTLINGPURORESUWRESTLE KINGDOM

