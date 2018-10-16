Will Ospreay Pulled From NJPW Road To Power Struggle Tour Due To Injury

10.16.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that both Will Ospreay and his upcoming Power Struggle title match opponent, NEVER Openweight Champion Taichi, have been removed from the Road to Power Struggle tour. Ospreay was injured during his match with Chris Ridgeway at a RevPro/NJPW Global Wars UK show, which the popular high-flyer confirmed by retweeting a report about his injury on October 14 from the Wrestling Store.

The next day, Ospreay tweeted that he would be taking some off, along with an endorsement of his most recent opponent.

He also replied to a response from Impact and indie wrestler Andrew Everett reading “Hey bud, don’t die plz” with “I’m honestly really trying hard.”

