NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that both Will Ospreay and his upcoming Power Struggle title match opponent, NEVER Openweight Champion Taichi, have been removed from the Road to Power Struggle tour. Ospreay was injured during his match with Chris Ridgeway at a RevPro/NJPW Global Wars UK show, which the popular high-flyer confirmed by retweeting a report about his injury on October 14 from the Wrestling Store.

. @WillOspreay is ok. Landed badly from the kick and felt something in his ribs. Was treated backstage with suspected intercostal cartilage tear. Taken to hospital for an X-ray to be safe but he’s fine & was in great spirits. Excellent work by everyone backstage looking after him — Wrestling Store (@WrestlingStore) October 15, 2018

The next day, Ospreay tweeted that he would be taking some off, along with an endorsement of his most recent opponent.

Hey all I’m ok.

Just need some time to myself and to rest for once. Much love to everyone backstage that looked after me. — ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) October 15, 2018

Wanna say aswell despite nearly killing myself again.@chrisXriddy is one hell of a talent in the ring & all round complete gentlemen. Thanks for the match, let’s do it again when I’m better — ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) October 15, 2018

He also replied to a response from Impact and indie wrestler Andrew Everett reading “Hey bud, don’t die plz” with “I’m honestly really trying hard.”