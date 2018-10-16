New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that both Will Ospreay and his upcoming Power Struggle title match opponent, NEVER Openweight Champion Taichi, have been removed from the Road to Power Struggle tour. Ospreay was injured during his match with Chris Ridgeway at a RevPro/NJPW Global Wars UK show, which the popular high-flyer confirmed by retweeting a report about his injury on October 14 from the Wrestling Store.
The next day, Ospreay tweeted that he would be taking some off, along with an endorsement of his most recent opponent.
He also replied to a response from Impact and indie wrestler Andrew Everett reading “Hey bud, don’t die plz” with “I’m honestly really trying hard.”
The second best wrestler on your roster (in the world?) gets injured so you pull the best, too. Some real brain geniuses over there at NJPW.
“Taichi is the best wrestler in the world” is one hell of a hot take.