With Leather's Watch This: This Kid Is A Much Better Skater Than You

#Skateboarding #Vince McMahon #MLB #WWE
Senior Writer
07.29.13 3 Comments

It took young skater Egill Gunnar two tries to pull off a backflip from one skateboard to another and not bust his ass. I guess that’s impressive. I prefer to land all of my skateboard tricks in one take, but then I don’t actually record mine to play for people, because they’re private between my friends and loved ones. Much like my sex tapes.

MLB: Angels at Rangers – 7 PM ET on ESPN

I’m not going to say that I fist-pumped and/or smiled and/or laughed loudly when I read that Albert Pujols may be out for the season, because I didn’t do any of those. Younger Burnsy would have definitely celebrated The Machine tearing his foot ligament or whatever that term is I can’t ever spell correctly, but Older, More Mature Burnsy is still among the classiest and most intelligent fans in baseball, so I think it sucks that Pujols might miss the rest of the season, no matter which team he plays for.

But I also know the Angels front office is trying to figure out how to taint a urine sample right about now.

WWE Monday Night Raw – 8 PM ET on USA

HHH as Vince

Mr. McMahon is back tonight! Unfortunately, I have no clue where he went. And that’s not Vince. That’s that dude who everyone loves, right?

John Cena will also take on Ryback in a lack of personalities match. Oops, sorry. My spellcheck didn’t correct “tables” properly.

Classic Battle of the Network Stars – 8 PM ET on ESPN Classic

I’d still love to see ABC bring this silly competition show back so I can watch Sarah Hyland take on Ashley Benson in a pudding wrestling match. That would probably get all of the ratings. Again, how am I not a network executive?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Skateboarding#Vince McMahon#MLB#WWE
TAGSALBERT PUJOLSHHHMLBSKATEBOARDINGvince mcmahonWATCH THISWWE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP