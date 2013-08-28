A Woman Left Her Newborn Child To Die In A Toilet So She Could Watch SummerSlam

26-year old Pennsylvania woman Amanda Catherine Hein was pregnant, but had been keeping it a secret. So when she prematurely gave birth in the bathroom at Starters Pub in Bethlehem, north of Philadelphia, she handled it like any new, young, scared mother might. You know, by putting the baby in a plastic bag and leaving it for employees to find later in the tank of a toilet.
This is one of those stories you have to write up like that, because the reality of a woman giving birth and disposing of it like cat shit is so impossibly cruel and unreasonable that any attempt to seriously understand it might drive you to madness.
“I cannot get inside this lady’s head,” Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli said of Hein’s potential motive.
“I have no clue.”
The funny thing — and I use “funny” in the most horrifying way possible — is that she stashed the baby like garbage because she’d originally gone to the bar to watch SummerSlam, and it wasn’t over yet. I am not shitting you.
After giving birth, Hein allegedly smoked a cigarette and rejoined friends, gathered to watch the pay-per-view wrestling show “WWE SummerSlam.” (via New York Post)
That’s right, she left a premature baby (who authorities say was premature, but still could’ve survived) to suffocate and die because she wanted to see The Best versus The Beast. Here’s a video report of the story, so you don’t think I’m making up something sensational for web stupid wrestling web traffic.
I am currently shaking my head with sadness until it becomes unhinged and falls off.
suddenly, triple h’s actions don’t seem nearly as despicable.
“Police say they are still working to identify and locate the father”
Good luck with that.
Straight to Hell, please. Just send her straight to Hell.
Sick to my stomach. Appropriate that her last name spells the first half of “heinous.”
Making it extra baffling:
1. She returned covered in blood, and aside from some sideways glances, and questions, her friends essentially let her be.
2. Pennsylvania has Safe Haven laws. She could hand the child to any ER or Firehouse, and walk away. No questions asked.
Now she’s probably getting the death penalty, and that poor child.
Death penalty? This was the sentence about five years ago when mom just left the baby in the trunk of her VW Beetle. She didn’t even have the SummerSlam excuse:
“Mia Sardella, 20, of Upper Darby, PA was sentenced to serve 21 weekends in jail to be followed by nine months house arrest, and two years of service helping girls so they avoid doing what she did involving the death of the newborn baby. Sardella, 20, of Upper Darby, PA pleaded “no contest” last December to charges including involuntary manslaughter in the baby’s death”.
AND I just got done reading about the eye gouging woman in China…HELLUVA LUNCH ARNOLD!
I was just about to ask what her friends could possibly be thinking when she returned pale, covered in sweat and blood, and generally looking like hell.
How about an acquittal? Here’s what happened in Canada:
[www.thestar.com]
Not happy. At all.
The middle schooler in me is laughing and the rest of me is wanting to kick my own ass. Birth control in the water supply PLEEEEASE.
Might as well add it to the gas that’s already in their water supply
This chick can go frack herself?
I don’t understand how people like this exist in the real life. I know not everyone wants kids but fuck. There’s so many options she had. Cuddling my baby a little harder right now.
Fuck this world man….
Philly is 70 miles away from Bethlehem
Yeh, that’s the part of the story that bothered all of us too.
I assumed it was Bensalem.
It’s so horrible how matter-of-fact she seemed about it like this was just an average Sunday.
ECW!ECW!ECW!ECW!ECW!ECW
Haha fuck you for making me laugh at this. +1 though.
I don’t know man, I just…..
Me and my wife have worked so hard to have child #2. It took us 4 years to conceive, and this piece of trash ends up pregnant and throws away the child in the toilet? What the hell, man….
You know that scene from Airplane! where Leslie Nielson is slapping the woman, and there’s a long line of people behind him waiting their turn with all manner of pipe wrenches, baseball bats and whatnot? Yeah, that. All of that.
Man Randy Orton is going to have to bring his taking a dump A-Game to top this spectacle.
I wonder which Starters it was, because there are two in Bethlehem…
Wait, what does it matter? She’s disgusting either way.
it’s the one in the video, whichever one that one is
The least surprising of the two.
As a father, this story was super depressing to hear about when I saw it earlier this morning. I’m not going to get on my soapbox, I’m just going take a moment to appreciate my daughter and what I have.
And to think, if the baby had been born a few weeks earlier, she could have at least said that she did it because Eagles players were hanging out in the restaurant and she need to get DeSean Jackson’s autograph.
Not the same thing. This was a full-term baby, born a little prematurely. Not a clump of cells. And she left it in a toilet so she could watch wrestling.
You’ll be happy to know because of all the people who go “Only in cases of incest and rape” that leads to shit exactly like this.
Faith in humanity plummeting
Well pretty much most of the pro-life politicians also support abstinence only education and personhood amendments which ban most forms of birth control.
So again people who push for no abortions are the cause of the bathroom babies and Goznells of the world, all the while decrying them as the evils of abortion.
For how awful this story is, you can’t deny that Philly, and the surroundings, is a wrestling town.
I suppose a person could just as easily say that the cause of increased abortions has been the result of increasing efforts to normalize the procedure. Or if I really want to participate in crazy overstatements, I could do this:
“And if pro-abortion advocates hadn’t made it so easy to get late term abortions, no one would have need to kill George Tiller.”
All of those statements above seem more than a little unhinged to me. Is it possible, that in this instance, the person who is primarily at fault is the person who left her baby in a Pub toilet to die?
how can no one realize that she’s pregnant ?!
exactly ! this deserves a “thanks, action news team” for sure.
I weep for this world.
Don’t worry everybody. The newborn ended up in God’s hands and the mother will end up in Satan’s hands.
I hate to be the one to tell you this, but there is no god or satan, we all just go in the ground when we die, and that’s it. Sucks, right?
Its my delusion and I’ll deluse if I want to.
what. Like, what. WHY THE FUCK WOULD YOU LEAVE YOUR BABY TO DIE TO WATCH BRIE FUCKIN’ BELLA V NATALYA? What. The. Fuck. Is. Wrong. With. You? Like shit woman, you could’ve dumped her in a hospital drove back to the bar… Wait. She was smoking afterwards? Why the fuck would you smoke during and after a pregnancy? Holy shit you sadistic Satanic sodomist you. But yeah, anyways, she could’ve drove to the hospital dumped the baby there drove back and be all like, yeah what did I miss? Not fucking that. Holy fuck woman, you. You. You. you… 10 bucks says Vince McMahon makes a story out of this.
HHH has vowed to make sure the baby gets a proper burial.
I just got a “The League” badge for my awful, awful comment.