Woooo! 10 Things You Might Not Know About The Incredible Life Of The ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair

This week marks the anniversary (September 17th) of Ric Flair winning his first world title, so what better time to share a few interesting stories and facts from the life of The Nature Boy?
Of course 10 facts barely scratches the surface of Flair’s legendary, often insane 40-year-plus career, so consider this just a first installment. Also, I’ve decided not to focus heavily on stories of drinking and debauchery since a) said stories are hard/impossible to verify and b) there’s a pretty fine line between a fun Ric Flair carousing story and a sad one, and we’re keeping things (mostly) happy in this article.
So, without further ado, here’s a few things you might not know about the stylin’, proflin’, limousine ridin’, jet flyin’, kiss-stealing 16-time world champion…
1) Ric Flair was adopted under shady circumstances. As you could probably guess, The Nature Boy wasn’t born Ric Flair, but it turns out his real name Richard Fliehr wasn’t his birth name either. Records are sketchy, but Flair was born in Memphis in 1949 under the name Fred Phillips, Fred Demaree or Fred Stewart.
By his own admission, Flair hasn’t looked too deeply into the details of his birth, but he was adopted from the Tennessee Children’s Home Society, a notorious orphanage which was found guilty in the early 50s of kidnapping children from their rightful mothers and arranging illegal black market adoptions. Whether Flair was the victim of this is hard to determine, since most of the orphanage’s records were destroyed or never existed to begin with and, again, Flair isn’t interested in knowing either way. Whatever the circumstances, little Fred was quickly adopted, moved to Edina, Minnesota and renamed Richard. So yes, Ric Flair’s earliest days were spent as a foundling at an evil orphanage — I dare you to write a better rags to riches story set-up.
Pictured: Ric Flair’s childhood.
2) The Nature Boy’s training was straight out of Rocky IV. Hey, remember those ridiculous training montages from Rocky IV where Sylvester Stallone runs around in the snow carrying logs and shit? Well, it turns out those scenes could have passed for a documentary of Ric Flair’s wrestling training. Ric trained under the legendary Verne Gagne, whose facilities fell somewhat short of the performance centers of today. Here’s a description from Ric Flair’s autobiography To Be the Man…
“We’d start off running along this frozen creek, slipping and sliding. I’m not exaggerating. You’d have to wear three sweat suits. The only way to stay warm was to keep moving and not slow down the whole day, for six or eight hours.
Is Dusty Rhodes a little bit of a dick backstage? Yes. But being brutal to rookies? That’s been going on in wrestling since even before Lou Thesz was the first NWA champion.
Back before MMA exploded in popularity, people who thought they were tough guys could either go into boxing or wrestling. Therefore, a lot more people would try out to be wrestlers. The veterans HAD to be brutal to the rookies because the wrestling business as a whole is brutal. The veterans had to weed out all the dead weight and narrow it down to the toughest, the most dedicated, and the craziest.
I know someone who trained at a place where, once your first day of training was done, all the veterans would line up, shake your hand, welcome you onboard, and chop the hell out of your chest.
In wrestling, you have to make sure that the guys you're training are going to be loyal to the business and not betray the secrets of wrestling (or what little secrets are left anyway).
