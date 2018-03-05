WWE Announced The First Musical Performance For WrestleMania 34

WrestleMania 34 is a month away and while we await the Smackdown portion of the card to be filled out at Fastlane, other details about WWE’s biggest night (day, too, now that it’s like an 8-hour show) are being set in stone for April 8 in New Orleans.
WrestleMania isn’t just about the wrestling any more, to the chagrin of some, as it’s now a spectacle that leans into WWE’s declaration of being the leader in sports entertainment. WWE likes to capitalize on that entertainment part by bringing in special guests and musical performances from those not usually connected to wrestling.
On Monday, we learned the first of those, as Chloe x Halle were announced as the performers that will sing “America the Beautiful” at the show.
