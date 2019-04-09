WrestleMania 35 ended less than 48 hours ago and WrestleMania 36 in Tampa is still a year away. Is it too early to start up a bunch of WrestleMania 37 rumors?
There’s Reportedly Already A ‘Front-Runner’ City To Host WrestleMania 37
Pro Wrestling Editor
04.09.19
TOPICS#Wrestlemania#WWE
