WrestleMania Needs The Million Dollar Championship

04.12.18 1 hour ago 4 Comments

WWE has a problem. It’s an old problem and a new problem. The problem is not that WrestleMania has too many matches with stars from its past; it’s that it is missing one more. WWE needs to bring back the Million Dollar Championship, and it needs to be a WrestleMania-exclusive match. In other words, the title match for the Million Dollar Championship will only be held once a year, and only on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Over the years, WWE has depended more and more on using the stars from their past to drive interest in their biggest show. Sometimes this comes at the expense of the development of future stars. Instead of bemoaning this fact, I’ve come up with a way to use WWE’s penchant for nostalgia as a way to secure the company’s future fortune.

A Brief History of The Million Dollar Belt

The Million Dollar belt debuted on the WWF Superstars broadcast on March 4th, 1989 during a Brother Love Show segment. In a promo that built upon the genius program of “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBase purchasing the WWF World Championship from Andre The Giant after Andre defeated Hulk Hogan under questionable circumstances, DiBase laid out his reasoning for the Million Dollar belt’s creation.

“Buy the championship you can’t win” wasn’t a particularly new angle in pro wrestling (coughLarryZbyskocough) but it was certainly one of the most memorable, as it involved real-life twin referees. God, I love wrestling so much.

DiBase does an incredible job here of burying the WWF World Championship belt during his promo, and it still gives me chills to hear the boos rain down from the rafters as DiBase’s valet Virgil affixes a championship belt worth one million dollars of gold and “diamonds of the highest quality” around his boss’s waist while Bruce Prichard’s sweaty tomato face squeals the announcement of “The Million Dollar Champion.”

The belt has shown up on WWE television off and on since then, with its most recent appearance coming at the 2010 Hall of Fame induction for Ted DiBase the night before WrestleMania before finally disappearing from television for good on the November 15th episode of Raw in an angle between Goldust and Ted DiBase Jr.

Pay attention to these names, because some of them will show up again.

