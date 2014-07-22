Wrestling Game Vs. Wrestling Reality: ECW Hardcore Revolution

Hey folks, it’s time again to get impossibly nerdy and talk wrestling and video games all at once. As I mentioned in the debut Game vs. Reality article, wrestling games were once locked into covering a specific, narrow chunks of whatever promotion they had managed to license — a game that came out around Christmas might, if you were lucky, be based on the characters and storylines from the first three-to-six months of that year.
So, rather than simply reviewing old wrestling titles, I’m going back, comparing the wrestling game to the specific time period it was covering, and declaring an ultimate and definitive winner. The soul-wrenching decisions continue…
Before we begin, make sure to hit those share buttons! This feature did some good business last week — let’s keep it up!
The sequel, Anarchy Rulz, is wonderfully dopey. It features an inferno match that puts a pit of lava around the ring.
[www.youtube.com]
I think I had Anarchy Rulz for the DreamCast. I loved the barb-wire rope match where the barbs were GIANT MURDER SPIKES.
Justin Credible era ECW vs. Tajiri being thrown in lava — now there’s a match-up.
Don’t forget the awesomely funtastic 3-on-1 handicap matches in the career mode, where the only winning strategy was “keep running and try to take out one guy at a time over the next hour, because that’s how long it’s gonna take.”
Yeah, as bad as handicap matches were in the AKI games, they were even worse in the Acclaim ones.
My favorite thing was the blood damage in the barbed wire matches. Quite often, you’d see a streak of bright red blood form over someone’s black boot. I never understood why throwing someone back-first in to barbed wire resulted in their foot bleeding.
*KAYFABE*
Anybody know what Justin Credible is up to these days? I’m thinking very Randy the Ram type of existence.
He posts mildly entertaining and informative videos on youtube.
[www.youtube.com]
I wouldn’t say he’s quite at Ram level… yet.
[i.imgur.com]
ULTIMATE FREEDOM
I remember spending a lot of time on my CAW, and giving him an awesome move-set of strictly finishing moves, because the game let you do that for some reason, and then after all that work… the game play was just plain brutal.
Rented this game and could only stomach it for a half-hour or so.
So how is the review of the backyard wrestling game with ICP gonna work? Are you gonna being in the frotcast guys as creative consultants?
I’ll compare it to an actual backyard from 2003 or whenever the game came out. Grass, hammock, barbecue — yup, the backyard definitely wins.
Man..I had this game. I used to always sneak and watch ECW at like midnight on some snowy, low quality network TV channel that would air some recap show with Joey Styles every week. Me and all my friends were huge WWF fans but I would be preaching about how amazing and cool ECW wasn too, then when a game came out I remember telling them to get ready because this was gonna be the most fast-paced, violent wrestling game ever.
NOPE. NOPE.
My dad bought me this game when I was 6 and I had no idea of what ECW was cause he figured all wrestling was the same, this game made me not want to watch ECW at all. I would love to meet the person who actually got to do finishing moves in this game.
Moves were not that hard to pull off. It was just a matter of memorizing the right button press combinations.
Huge fan of this engine.