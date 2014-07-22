Wrestling Game Vs. Wrestling Reality: ECW Hardcore Revolution

#Video Games #WWE
07.22.14 4 years ago 19 Comments
Hey folks, it’s time again to get impossibly nerdy and talk wrestling and video games all at once. As I mentioned in the debut Game vs. Reality article, wrestling games were once locked into covering a specific, narrow chunks of whatever promotion they had managed to license — a game that came out around Christmas might, if you were lucky, be based on the characters and storylines from the first three-to-six months of that year.

So, rather than simply reviewing old wrestling titles, I’m going back, comparing the wrestling game to the specific time period it was covering, and declaring an ultimate and definitive winner. The soul-wrenching decisions continue…

Before we begin, make sure to hit those share buttons! This feature did some good business last week — let’s keep it up!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games#WWE
TAGSECWECW Hardcore RevolutionMasato TanakaMike AwesomeRavenROB VAN DAMSANDMANTazTAZZTOMMY DREAMERvideo gamesWCWwrestlingWrestling Game vs. Wrestling RealityWWEWWF

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP