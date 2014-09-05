Wrestling Game Vs. Wrestling Reality: The Simpsons Wrestling

Hey folks, it’s time again to get impossibly nerdy and talk wrestling and video games all at once. As I mentioned in previous Game vs. Reality articles, wrestling games were once locked into covering a specific, narrow chunks of whatever promotion they had managed to license — a game that came out around Christmas might, if you were lucky, be based on the characters and storylines from the first three-to-six months of that year.
So, rather than simply reviewing old wrestling titles, I’m going back, comparing the wrestling game to the specific time period it was covering, and declaring an ultimate and definitive winner. The soul-wrenching decisions continue…
It’s like Sophie’s Choice but you can’t decide which one NOT to kill.
The attitude era may have had a musky scent but its a hell of a lot better than what we get now
Well, the stink was mostly in reference to the “edgy” content of the Attitude Era, not it’s quality.
@ Nate birch all this new stuff is just the attitude era without the edge. the quality has always been bad but at least the attitude era had egregious amounts of violence and sex to make up for the poor quality
At least now there’s a solid midcard full of workhorses like Sheamus, Ziggler, Ambrose, et al. The Attitude Urruh had fifteen thousand guys whose repertoire consisted of “punch dancing” in constant DQ-ending matches and miscarriage-themed storylines. No thanks. 2014 has its issues, but I’ll take modern WWE in a walk.
Yeah, sorry, but I’m with Bill at the End. The Attitude Era is not as great as people remember it. Most of ’99 in particular was so bad that it was the first time since I started watching at nine years old that I just stopped, up until around Survivor Series of that year. Even ’98 had a lot of crap and way too many guys who amounted to nothing.
2014 WWE is flawed as all holy hell, but it has a temendous upside the Attitude Era really lacked. This is something I’m still willing to say after two particularly bad Raws in a row. The Attitude Era resides in full on nostalgia land now, which means exactly what you expect; everyone has forgotten all the garbage due to the passage of time, only remembers the good stuff and the big stars.
About the one thing the Attitude Era definitely has the edge on is that stuff happened every week, which is something 2014 WWE struggles with. But then, it’s arguable that TOO MUCH happened. The ratings war and the desire to fight back meant they threw everything at the wall, including near constant title changes, a ruinous trend wrestling has only recently managed to get away from.
@Bill at the End @dl316bh oh i know the the wrestling itself is a vast improvment but that does’nt make up for poor story telling. what DOEES make up for poor story telling is all the lowbrow lowest commen denominator shit that the attitude era was made of. people were to focused on the blood sex and general shock value to notice that the story line made no sense. without it theres a big plodding hole between matches that could be used for barbed wire and ‘puppies’
See, I don’t consider lowbrow, lowest common denominator nonsense to be a reasonable substitute for good storytelling. If anything, I find it to be a weak excuse NOT to use good storytelling. Today’s product is often aimless, but it’s much less uncomfortable, gross, and awkward.
I really don’t think pandering to the lowest common denominator is something we need to go back to. I watched some old Attitude Era TV on the Network. They are straight up cringeworthy, especially in the treatment of women. There’s an episode of Smackdown circa ’01 that has three or four instances of browbeating, in at least one case physical, of women. I’ll pass on going back to that.
The general shock value is also something I’m okay with never seeing again. It was great when I was a teenager. Then I saw what all those exciting spots did to Mick Foley. I’d trade the Hell in a Cell with Taker in a heartbeat if it meant the man didn’t look so broken. I’m surprised more people didn’t die with the crazy stuff they did then.
As the sex appeal or “puppies”… come on. The hell does wrestling need that for anymore? The internet is ubiquitos now. If T & A is what you’re after, there’s plenty of free porn on the internet. You don’t need a wrestling show to see that.
Hell, there’s a show CALLED TNA that does nothing but trade on what people remember best from the Attitude Era and it’s hot garbage. I don’t get the boner some people have for that time period anymore.
What @dl316bh said, forever.
I’m teen songbird, sensation, Britney Spears! (Fuck you FOX executives)
that ‘songbird’ was supposed to have a strikethrough line but I guess it doesn’t work.
I’ll just leave this here –
I liked Simpsons Hit & Run
So did I.
I also liked the Mel Gibson, Bart on Ritalin, Food Critic, ToMacco, Faith Healer, Simpsons living in Burns’ house and Lisa Tap Dancing episodes, all from Season 11.
Hit & Run is a pretty solid game.
I also like how after having an entire game built on driving and wrecking shit (because honestly, who was driving carefully?) the end game FORCES you to do the exact opposite and drive as carefully as possible.
It’s an interesting twist.
You beat me to it, it was very enjoyable
I pretty much stopped watching around season 10 I think, but even I’m surprised that the show started going down hill in 11. Didn’t recall that, but I remember randomly catching the death of Maude episode and being like, “that’s weird”. Don’t know if I ever watched another full episode released after that.
But, but… season 11 of the Simpsons had the tomacco episode, and the episode where Homer starts a biker gang! And the episode where Marge breaks her leg, and Bart and Homer end up being tricked into thinking they have leprosy! That episode has one of the funniest scenes ever, where they’re watching I Love Lucy, and are just laughing like hell when Ricky hits Lucy.
It… loses something in the retelling. But season 11 is the last season I bothered to buy on DVD.
I mentioned the biker gang one in the article as a classic! But man, I hated that leprosy episode.
The Simpsons Game they put out when The Simpsons Movie came around was actually pretty good. Not groundbreaking stuff by any stretch of the imagination – or prime Simpsons in the humor department – but it was a fun GTA style sandbox game that had some fun with parodying video game troped.
Hit and Run was pretty respectable as well, though “decent” is the highest I’d grade it.
Outside of those two recent entries, yeah, The Simpsons catalog of video games has been rough as hell. I do still have a soft spot for Barts Nightmare, but objectively it was a mess.
I rented Bart’s Nightmare, like, a dozen times as a kid and never figured out how to beat the first level.
I think the best I ever managed was finishing maybe three of the levels before the inevitable happened and something killed me. That game is obscenely hard. That “raid a temple and jump from block to block” stage still haunts my dreams to this day.
Funny, we all rented Bart’s Nightmare a bunch of times. It was pretty good, but the quality level of the mini games were all over the place.
The Spring Break episode at least had a great line… “Guess how many boobs I saw today Marge? 15!”
I think the greatest season of the Simpsons is the one that was on while you were fourteen and the worst season is the one when you went to college and lost track for a bit as you were concerned with other things and never really got into it the same.
It’s much like what happened with Adam Sandler movies: the quality stayed consistent, You just grew up.
Yep. Same for SNL.
When my daughter got a Nintendo DS a few years ago, she had a side-scrolling Simpsons game that was pretty damn good. The real voice actors and writers made it pretty funny too.
Simpsons game for xbox and hit and run are good.
If I was forced to marathon season 11, or play the simpsons wrestling for the same amount of time, I’d take the show in a heartbeat.