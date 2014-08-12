Wrestling Game Vs. Wrestling Reality: WWF WrestleFest

Hey folks, it’s time again to get impossibly nerdy and talk wrestling and video games all at once. As I mentioned in previous Game vs. Reality articles, wrestling games were once locked into covering a specific, narrow chunks of whatever promotion they had managed to license — a game that came out around Christmas might, if you were lucky, be based on the characters and storylines from the first three-to-six months of that year.
So, rather than simply reviewing old wrestling titles, I’m going back, comparing the wrestling game to the specific time period it was covering, and declaring an ultimate and definitive winner. The soul-wrenching decisions continue…
I haven’t played the game in a couple years but I remember that up or down on the stick while you mashed the grapple would select different moves. ie pressing up and grappling with Mr Perfect would deliver a sweet standing drop kick.
Hmmm, I dunno man, I think that might just have been your childhood brain making order out of the madness.
Nate:
They have an iPhone version of the game out now. Unless they updated the controls for that, he’s totally right!
Devil dinosaur is spot on. Stick movements with button combinations allowed different moves.
@Keith Yeah, but where’s the PSN version that was announced? That’s what I’m waiting for. And have been for 2 years now.
Sorry Nate, sounds like you just didn’t know how to play the game very well as a kid.
How come the ring announcer looks like Amadeus?
Because Mike McGuirk…
[img2.wikia.nocookie.net]
Ah. Thank you!
WWF Superstars was the far superior game. Far better game play and more fluid (if less flashy) graphics than WrestleFest. Savage had this amazing flying clothesline maneuver and when teamed w/ Bis Boss Man (and his awesome splash) they were unstoppable. (though it did have Honky Tonk Man as a playable character :P )
Then I played Fire Pro Wrestling which basically ruined all other wrestling games for me since.
I liked Superstars a lot too, but it had less guys and far fewer moves as I recall. An arcade in my town had BOTH and there was rarely any question as to which one I chose.
Man, I pumped a LOT of quarters into this beauty. Hogan/Big Boss Man was my squad, and we were DOMINANT.
That friggin Slaughter noogie.. Hated that move so much
This was the one with the Earthquake splash, right? Loved this game!
Big Boss Man was the best on this game. No doubt. I still want a WrestleFest arcade machine in my house. Someday…
“Sure, if you squinted hard and activated your still-lively youthful imagination King Slender sort of looked like Hulk Hogan … ”
I thought King Slender was supposed to be a rip-off of Ric Flair …
Your squinting results varied depending on whether you were a WWF or WCW kid.
I always played as Ultimate Warrior and Ted DiBiase, if I recall. I loved Ted’s knee-lift that flipped your opponents over; and Warrior’s flying shoulder block (or clothesline?) that seemed to knock your opponent halfway across the ring was freaking awesome.
Mr Perfect. All. Day.
Huge soft spot for that style of graphics (16-bit?)
I soooooooooooo don’t remember this. Shame on you, Aladdin’s Castle.
My neighbor and I rode our bikes to the bowling alley every day one summer pumping about $5 apiece a day into this game. Rain or shine.
God that is easily my favorite wrestling game of all time.
fuck yeah wrestle fest!
Fuck Yeah ___________! really should be the title of this feature.
Love this feature, even for games I never played/eras I didn’t follow clsely.
LOD debut at SummerSlam 1990 and won the tag titles at SummerSlam 1991. Would have made sense to exclude Savage from the game at that point since he wasn’t reinstated until late November. But the Crush/Smash version of Demolition was gone by spring of 1991 (they wrestled at WrestleMania VII and disappeared not long after).
I remember being mesmerized by this game at my local roller rink as a kid. A few years back I bought a dusty old arcade board of it off eBay and have it in my basement. The best is pulling a finisher out of your ass and getting a miraculous win. My buddies and I have a blast with it.
My buddy and I loved “The Main Event”. A hopeless knock off of WWF wrestlers in a video game that was a sort of pre-cursor to all the Fire Pro Wrestling video games. We loved Wrestlefest too when we could find it.
This was one of the best games in our local arcade growing up. I’ll never forget how me and a buddy tried to win the tag titles and finally made it to Hawk and Animal. We got our butts handed to us and being we had spent most of our money on energy (and video rentals) we decided we would let the LOD be the champs. That same friend recalled that day before he passed away (cystic fibrosis) as one of the best times we had.
That’s probably the nicest/saddest story I’ve ever got in the hundreds of thousands of comments I’ve got as an Interwebs writer.
Thank you, to this day I still think about that round of Wrestlefest with Lamar and how he loved pro wrestling when I ever I see or play this game. Our team was The Ultimate Warrior and Jake the Snake.
So sad this was taken out of the app store when THQ went under and other versions were cancelled.
There was a Smackdown vs. Raw a few years ago, I think 2009, where they did hot-tags through a QTE thing. It was a pretty useless and somewhat broken feature that added next to nothing to the game play – one of three or four cut scenes would take place, and if you hit the prompts at the right time you would instantly get a Signature move. THQ marketed it like it was going to revolutionize wrestling games and the whole thing was bullshit.
[game-oldies.com]
This game still holds up. Still the most satisfying wrestling game ever.
“so matches felt like they were building in a natural way (something wrestling games still struggle with to this day).”
Wrestling games, wrestling writers…
Would have killed to have Power & Glory, the Rockers, Hart Foundation and the Brain Busters to be in this game
Based off the picture provided, 16-bit Demolition is actually a lot scarier than real life Demolition.