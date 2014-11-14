‘Wrestling With Death’ Is The Best Mix Of Pro Wrestling And Undertakers Since The Undertaker

#Pro Wrestling
11.14.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

A brand new show is hitting the air waves next year on WGN and it sounds both ridiculous and kind of amazing at the same time. Straight from the show’s Facebook page:

“A unique family docuseries, WGN America’s first unscripted series introduces you to the world of The Lathams; morticians by day who run The Wilson Funeral Home in Osceola, Arkansas and professional wrestlers by night who run The Mid-Southern Championship Wrestling League.”

Undertakers and wrestling? Yeah, like that will ever work! Check out an extended trailer for the show!

I love that ten seconds into the video we see a mouse trap match already in progress because of course there’s going to be a mouse trap match in Arkansas. Another personal highlight is that “Big Daddy” appears to be wearing a funereal version of Jeff Jarrett’s gear from his Double J days.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling
TAGSPRO WRESTLINGTV ShowwgnWrestling with Death

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP