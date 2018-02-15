Previously on 205 Live, the cruiserweight championship tournament continued, with Kalisto defeating Lince Dorado and Roderick Strong advancing in a brutal match with long time rival Hideo Itami.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE 205 Live for February 13, 2018.
BEST: Pleased to meet you…..again! The Buddy Murphy video to introduce him, show that he was working to drop weight, and include the wiegh-in with Drakestar Spud reading off 204 pounds to allow Murphy into the tournament! This was one of the best uses of the video package in a long time.
Too bad that Murphy has appeared on the radar of one Mr. Bliss again…but probably totally worth it!
Gulak and Nese have never looked this good ever in the ring on 205 Live. Although I loved Gulak’s politician gimmick (beside the No High Flying which was a hindrance), I’m up to have pure maniac on 205 Live. Nese still has to do something different than show that he can count to 8 though. The highlight of his gimmick so far was that whole “forcing candy down his throat”. But there wrestling and there selling was great, they looked like they kicked the shit out of each other and I’m down to having different kinds of wrestling on 205 Live.
Although, it is true that no one sells a Lumbar Check like Gulak. It’s a delight to see. So he might be heading to the finals as a maniac heel.
He touched the belt (sorry, title) too so by keyfabe voodoo, he is bound to get to title match just to lose it
False. Gulak v Mustafa Ali 2/3 falls match a few months back is one of if not the best 205 matches ever.
Now I just want this to lead to a Cedric vs Ali vs Gulak triple threat at some point this year. Let these guys go. And bring in the Bruiserweight. Now I’m getting greedy.
Neville vs. Tozawa was good too, I really enjoyed the storytelling, especially since the Titus WW angle actually became vital to Tozawa winning and Neville’s (beautiful) arrogance was his downfall.
My point was never that this was the best match of 205 Live. I just thought that both Gulak and Nese looked their best here since they arrived
Better idea: Expand the field to 32 and switch time slots with SDL until SDL firmly removes their heads out of their asses
Agreed. It would be nice to have some freaking brackets graphic already though for this “tournament”.
Thanks for the write-up. The last 2 weeks of 205 have featured some great rough and tumble WRESTLING MATCHES, with most all the peripheral “character-based” bullshit stripped away, and I’m LOVING it! No Alicia Faaauuuxxxx relationships, the No Fly Zone… gone. No Zo Train. I will miss Gulak’s goofiness, but his transformation into his brutal Mr. Hyde persona is something to behold.
