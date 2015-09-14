‘WWE 2K16′ Unveils Its Final 23 Wrestlers, And Enzo Amore And Big Cass’ Entrance Video

Well, folks, it’s the end of the line for the WWE 2K16 roster reveals. Man, what am I going to post about on Mondays now? Er, I mean, too bad this exciting WWE 2K16 information is coming to an end!
This may be the last roster update, but it may also be the best, as it’s packed with unexpected names…
Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Baron Corbin, Bray Wyatt, Brian Pillman, Enzo Amore, Colin Cassady, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Konnor, Viktor, Mark Henry, Mikey Whipwreck, Ricky Steamboat, Rusev, Savio Vega, Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley, Sting (late ’90s version), Sting (’80s version), Stunning Steve Austin, Undertaker (American Badass version) and Undertaker (Ministry of Darkness version)
Okay, so a few repeated characters, but most of those repeats are pretty awesome. Steve Austin from when he had hair! Ministry of Darkness Undertaker! Also, The New Day, Enzo and Big Cass and Mikey goddamn Whipwreck! Could this be a sign we might be seeing more classic ECW characters as DLC? If I end up being able to play as Mike Awesome and Masato Tanaka in a WWE game, I will consider my life complete.
Here’s Enzo and Big Cass’ entrance…
Video-game technology is still too SAWFT to properly render Enzo Amore, but they gave it their best shot. The roster updates may be done, but we’ll have more information on WWE 2K16 for you as we approach the game’s Oct. 27 release date.
I’m impressed they managed to move Full Sail to Atlantic City, NJ so efficiently.
Baron Corbin, Eva Marie, Layla and two different types of Stephanie, but no Horsewomen.
People will pay for Horsewomen DLC, but ain’t no one gonna pay for Eva Marie.
Out of context, “Horsewomen” is a hilarious word
Will they never add Dean malenko?
Too much motion capture required for those 1000 holds.
@Nate Birch Chris Jericho gets in every year, and he’s got 1004 holds.
@Caseington They’re able to save a lot of disk space since about 395 of those are “armbar”.
+1 to this whole thread
If this year’s Showcase mode is following Austin’s whole career, then they have no choice but to bring back the greatest in-ring technician the WWE has ever seen. Of course, I am referring to none other than The Ringmaster. Make it happen, 2K Games.
What are the chances this isn’t the FINAL final reveal? Not only is it crazy that none of the Horsewomen are in the game, but Billy Gunn and X-Pac have both been confirmed but no Road Dogg which makes no logical sense. (Plus I’m holding out hope that between the DVD, the confirmation of the rest of the Hart Foundation and the Austin showcase mode, we actually get Owen Hart this year. It’s the best chance ever – it’s about a 5% chance but that’s still the best chance ever.)
I’m guessing a bunch of stuff is still being held back for DLC. Let’s not forget how they held back Paige last year — they know fans of NXT’s women’s division are willing to put down some extra cash.
I could’ve sworn Road Dogg was confirmed
I thought Stunning Steve was Ziggler. Says alot about his character’s fashion sense.
In the thumbnail, I thought it was Diamond Dallas Page … then when I read the article and saw the picture blown up, I thought, “geez, did they just take Austin’s face/body and put Page’s ring attire on him?” Then I saw the “SS” on his vest and realized it WAS meant to be Steve Austin — but it doesn’t really look like Stunning Steve because they just put a 1993 Austin getup on a 2015 Austin face. Not a good likeness at all.
I thought it was Michael Hayes at first.
I thought it was Shane Douglas
I thought it was my weird creepy 40 year old uncle who still dyes his hair.
The ECW “Superstar” Steve Austin looks a lot better.
I thought the image was Michael Hayes. And that the “SS” in the diamond was some sort of secret Hitler thing.
Haha, me too.
Me too!
Good Lord, it’s depressing that that makes absolute sense. *sigh*
now the million dollar question which Pillman will we get Horseman, Flyin Bryan, Loose Cannon, or Hollywood Blonde?
Probably Hollywood Blonde considering Stunning Steve Austin is in this.
Zombie Pillman in a WWEalking Dead crossover?
I’m looking for “Crippled with a Gun” Brian Pillman.
They had me at Pillman.
It’s odd hearing Enzo’s spiel with no crowd karaoke.
No Carmella? Booooo!
The entrances and the matches definitely lack the sounds of excitement
I have every WWE/WCW game since World Tour and I’ve never played an actual match with a female wrestler. Maybe as “Ho” in No Mercy. Nothing against female wrestling, it just never occurs to me
Imagine, as a good proportion of 2K16 players won’t have, that you’ve never heard of Enzo & Cass, and then wonder what you’d think of that entrance.
^ I’d probably think “who are these guys that I now have to know everything about?”
they clearly just took Old man steve austin face capture and added hair to it. looks silly.
Yeah he’s missing his eyebrows and everything
Hollywood Blondes are in the game. Wanted Rick Martel, but this will do.