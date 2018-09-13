It Appears ‘WWE 2K19’ Will Allow You To Play A House Of Horrors Match

WWE Network

One of the true low moments in recent WWE history was the House of Horrors match between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton at Payback in 2017.

The match featured Orton and Wyatt showing up at a kind of creepy house that was mostly just dirty and poorly lit and featured a ghost tractor that was the centerpiece of its spookiness. Wyatt threw Orton around and buried him under a refrigerator before returning to the ring, where Orton had apparently teleported in and was standing behind him when the lights came on. All of that work was put in just for the Singh Brothers to attack Orton to continue his feud with Jinder Mahal.

It was the match that took the most mental gymnastics to buy into in a long time, which is a high bar to clear in WWE, and luckily for us it appears the good folks at 2K Sports have decided to immortalize that moment in time by putting the House of Horrors match into WWE 2K19. For whatever reason, they have prominently highlighted the House of Horrors in the latest gameplay trailer that shows Bray outside the creepy house with, gasp, a rocking chair.