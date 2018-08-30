‘WWE 2K19’ Revealed The First Batch Of Superstars On The Game’s Roster

08.30.18 44 mins ago 3 Comments

WWE 2K19 will release in just over a month on Oct. 9, and as such, we’re starting to get more and more information about this year’s edition of the game.

AJ Styles graces the cover of 2K19 and has issued fans a $1 million challenge if they can beat him one-on-one in the game. On Thursday, WWE 2K’s YouTube page released the first reveal video, hosted by Rusev, Lana, and the B-Team, who ran through the first batch of superstars to be featured in this year’s game. In total, 84 names were revealed as playable characters in the game, from the main roster, NXT, and legends — they listed Daniel Bryan and Bryan Danielson separately (the latter is in as a legend), and Rey Mysterio is grouped with legends for now, as his potential return to the WWE roster is still in the works.

