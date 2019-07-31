The First Images From ‘WWE 2K20’ Are Here, And They’re A Beast

WWE 2K20

If you’re like me and still play last year’s WWE 2K19 — Tyler Bate’s WCW Cruiserweight Championship in Universe Mode won’t defend itself, people — you’ll be excited to see the first images from the upcoming WWE 2K20

We don’t learn much from the first two images, but they tease that more information will be revealed on August 5. Hopefully that’ll include a release date — early October is the current rumor, which makes sense — and a cover Superstar, which has got to be Becky Lynch, doesn’t it? For now, check out the deeply detailed screenshots below, offering the most high definition and video game-accurate look at Brock Lesnar’s penis sword chest tattoo yet.