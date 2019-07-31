The First Images From ‘WWE 2K20’ Are Here, And They’re A Beast

Pro Wrestling Editor
07.31.19

WWE 2K20

If you’re like me and still play last year’s WWE 2K19 — Tyler Bate’s WCW Cruiserweight Championship in Universe Mode won’t defend itself, people — you’ll be excited to see the first images from the upcoming WWE 2K20

We don’t learn much from the first two images, but they tease that more information will be revealed on August 5. Hopefully that’ll include a release date — early October is the current rumor, which makes sense — and a cover Superstar, which has got to be Becky Lynch, doesn’t it? For now, check out the deeply detailed screenshots below, offering the most high definition and video game-accurate look at Brock Lesnar’s penis sword chest tattoo yet.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games#WWE
TAGS2K GAMESvideo gamesWWEWWE 2K20
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.29.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP