WWE Acknowledged AEW As A Competitor, And Booker T Is Ready For War

WWE

Most wrestling fans can’t stop talking about AEW right now. With their first PPV coming this weekend, and their arrival on TNT this fall, the effect of All Elite Wrestling on the business is the hottest of hot topics. Whether you’re a fan of the Elite who’s ready for them to conquer, a WWE stan who’s already dismissed the potential of “a T-shirt company” to make an impression on the national stage, or just somebody who’s curious about the new wrestling, you’ve definitely had conversations about it. As for WWE, though, they don’t usually like to acknowledge that competition exists, let alone say the name of other national wrestling companies. Even still, it’s getting harder and harder to deny.