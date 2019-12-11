WWE Announced An Open Challenge Title Defense For TLC

On Monday, The Viking Raiders (fka The Viking Experience, fka War Machine) defended their Raw Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits after issuing an open challenge. Last night, it was announced that at TLC this Sunday, they will once again defend their titles against whichever Raw tag team responds to an open challenge.

Rather than have The Viking Raiders cut a promo about this on Raw after they beat Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins or in an “online exclusive” video or even through social media, WWE announced this through its FS1 talk show WWE Backstage, then published a “news” article about it on WWE.com that credited the match announcement as “first reported on FS1’s WWE Backstage.” Exciting!