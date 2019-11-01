WWE Acknowledges Crown Jewel Travel Delays, Promises Surprises On Smackdown

We still don’t know exactly what happened with the plane that didn’t take off from Saudi Arabia after Crown Jewel, and the WWE roster members who are still stuck there. In fact, it now seems that even the “essential” performers who reportedly got out will not make it in time for Smackdown tonight. However, WWE has at least acknowledged the travel delay, and made it clear that they’re making other plans for tonight’s show.

In a new post on WWE.com, the company reports that 175 WWE superstars and crew were aboard the plane, which they say was unable to take off “due to several aircraft problems including mechanical issues.” Thankfully, they promise that everyone will be able to leave Saudi Arabia on a new plane later tonight.

In the meantime, WWE promises a Smackdown featuring “Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke — plus, additional surprises.” It’s surprising that Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley, who was not at Crown Jewel, isn’t mentioned, but I’m all for Carmella and Dana Brooke getting some attention.

Here’s the full statement: