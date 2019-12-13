WWE’s Asuka Shares Her Love Of Sushi With Reina Scully On ‘Gochi Gang’

Followers of KanaChan TV have seen WWE‘s Asuka cook and eat a lot of Japanese food on YouTube. This week, she did some more eating and answered questions about her wrestling career on the fifth episode of Gochi Gang, a show on the First We Feast channel about Japanese food in the U.S. hosted by YouTuber and anime producer Reina Scully.



The episode includes some clips from KanaChan TV, but Gochi Gang director Jackson Connor told Uproxx he “had no idea that Asuka posted cooking videos on YouTube until after we filmed with her,” though he had seen some of her gaming videos before.

Connor says they chose Asuka to be on the show because she “has a really passionate, cult-like fanbase online, but you don’t see her do many interviews in the U.S. Our amazing host, Reina Scully, is fluent in Japanese, so I thought this would be a rare opportunity to do a full sit down interview.”

The director added that “the diets of wrestlers and pro athletes have always fascinated us” and “We were already planning to do an episode all about Japanese eel-which is supposed to contain a bunch of vitamins and nutrients-so I thought a Japanese wrestler like Asuka would be a perfect fit for the segment.”

Like the rest of the series, Asuka’s episode of Gochi Gang is an informative and relaxing watch. You can check it out here.