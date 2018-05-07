WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Backlash 2018 results. The co-branded pay-per-view was headlined by a no disqualification match for the WWE Championship, as well as several other championship matches and Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe.

WWE Backlash 2018 Results:

– Kickoff Match: Ruby Riott defeated Bayley. Riott won with the Riott Kick after interference from the Riott Squad.

1. Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) defeated The Miz. Rollins kicked out of multiple Skull-crushing Finales and was able to counter a schoolboy roll-up into a Curb Stomp to retain the championship.

2. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) defeated Alexa Bliss. Jax caught Twisted Bliss and countered into a Samoan Drop to win the match. After the match, Jax was booed for cutting an anti-bullying promo.

3. United States Championship Match: Jeff Hardy (c) defeated Randy Orton. Hardy won by pinfall after a Twist of Fate and a Swanton Bomb.