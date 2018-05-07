WWE Backlash 2018 Results

05.06.18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Backlash 2018 results. The co-branded pay-per-view was headlined by a no disqualification match for the WWE Championship, as well as several other championship matches and Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of WWE Backlash 2018 column.

WWE Backlash 2018 Results:

Kickoff Match: Ruby Riott defeated Bayley. Riott won with the Riott Kick after interference from the Riott Squad.

1. Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) defeated The Miz. Rollins kicked out of multiple Skull-crushing Finales and was able to counter a schoolboy roll-up into a Curb Stomp to retain the championship.

2. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) defeated Alexa Bliss. Jax caught Twisted Bliss and countered into a Samoan Drop to win the match. After the match, Jax was booed for cutting an anti-bullying promo.

3. United States Championship Match: Jeff Hardy (c) defeated Randy Orton. Hardy won by pinfall after a Twist of Fate and a Swanton Bomb.

